September 24, 2020
Topic: DEAN JONES BROWN BREAD.....  (Read 87 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 02:46:34 PM »
R.I.P.  GREAT AUSSIE CRICKETER 👍🏏🏏🏏👍
nekder365
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:55:24 PM »
I thought you meant the geezer from the Herbie Goes films........
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:45:31 PM »
Found in his hotel room in Mumbai.

Brett Lee found him and tried to resuscitate  lost



RIP
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:53:41 PM »
I dropped a catch off him in his first ever game at home for Durham. Sure it was Botham's home debut also. Remember going as someone who didn't really watch cricket and leaving as a fan of the one day game at least. Jones scored a ton and botham whacked it about a bit. I think Jones even took a wicket bowling spin. Anyway I dropped a six that he despatched but I was a pissed up 16/17 year old at the time.

RIP
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:02:16 PM »
I dropped a catch off him in his first ever game at home for Durham. Sure it was Botham's home debut also. Remember going as someone who didn't really watch cricket and leaving as a fan of the one day game at least. Jones scored a ton and botham whacked it about a bit. I think Jones even took a wicket bowling spin. Anyway I dropped a six that he despatched but I was a pissed up 16/17 year old at the time.

RIP

YOU SHOULD HAVE HELD YER CAP OUT  👍

YOU WOULD HAVE CAUGHT IT IN THAT  😂😂😂

SHAME YA NEVER HAD YER ALVIN STARDUST GLOVES ON  😂😂😂👍
