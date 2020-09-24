Welcome,
September 24, 2020, 12:13:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Breonna Taylor
Author
Topic: Breonna Taylor (Read 48 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 193
Breonna Taylor
Today
at 11:38:57 AM »
Who'd have thought allowing drugs to be sold from your home was a bad idea? Who'd have thought shooting at police officers serving a warrant would be a bad idea?
You get what you fucking deserve.
Burn, Loot, Murder out in force, bussed in from other cities to cause destruction and mayhem. Media calling the terrorists "protestors" again.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 752
Re: Breonna Taylor
Today
at 12:00:40 PM »
Sadly it is a reflection of the gun culture that exists in the US both the boyfriend and the police shooting first asking questions later.
