Posts: 4 193





Breonna Taylor « on: Today at 11:38:57 AM » Who'd have thought allowing drugs to be sold from your home was a bad idea? Who'd have thought shooting at police officers serving a warrant would be a bad idea?



You get what you fucking deserve.



Burn, Loot, Murder out in force, bussed in from other cities to cause destruction and mayhem. Media calling the terrorists "protestors" again.



