Author Topic: Starmer  (Read 392 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« on: Yesterday at 10:57:54 AM »
Just having a nosey over the road.

As an aside.  The Starmer thread is the biggest confirmation that the new board is simply a Labour Party chat room.

But onto the subject matter....

Ive always found myself politically homeless.    I, of course, find myself falling on the right as my username suggests.   The closest party to represent my views is the Conservative party.   Ive voted for them every single election.   I dont like some of their policies.  I dont like some of their politicians.  But its just about the best fit.

Im cutting boris a lot of slack at the moment.    Its so easy to criticise him and his handling of the Covid situation at the moment.  But IMHO I cant see how anyone could have handled it any differently.   So much conflicting information out there.   Herd immunity, masks, no masks, masks again even though we werent wearing them in shops at the height of the pandemic.   The WHO, the US, Sweden, this medical export, that medical expert.   Some very intelligent people giving very different advice.

The above said.   Starmer is starting to look like a proper politician.   He looks to be consigning the Corbin movement to history.    There was a few on fmttm who were smart enough to see that Corbin was never going to win an election and the only way labour could ever win an election (or have ever won an election in the last 50 years) is to be Tory lite.  The ones who couldnt see it, are seeing it now!

If the rumours are true that starmer is going to be fairer with the high earners and taxation and him moving away from opposing privatisation then he will certainly win more votes than Corby.

Does he get my vote?  Only time will tell.   Once Covid blows over the Tories need to up their game.  At the moment its all irrelevant really.

Just some thoughts as I see some Tory voters on here seem to be wobbling a bit too!

None of the parties are going to be brave enough to have policies that please me on immigration and law and order unless there is a monumental shift/huge event.   Tory lite or Tory liter is the only option really.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:02:39 AM »









Utter, utter cunt.
Erimus44
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 AM »
Most hilarious thing about those fmttm mongs is they genuinely believe Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to be far-right, which shows you how corrupt their view of the political spectrum is.
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:10:46 AM »
The kneeling was a joke.  I cant forgive that.

To confuse things further.  I was and am a strong remainer.   I still think brexit is a huge mistake.    But I understand we voted and if we didnt get brexit done then no one could ever have trust in a politician of any colour again.  The whole system is fucked if we dont leave.  For me its a case of we have pissed our bed now we have to lie in it.

The other pics Im not sure I have an answer for right now.

Dont get me wrong.  Im not turning into a SFLD or anything.
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 AM »
Terry if nearer the time Im considering voting for him remind me of the kneeling.  That will change my mind!!
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:14:07 AM »
 jc
Ural Quntz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 11:10:46 AM
The kneeling was a joke.  I cant forgive that.

To confuse things further.  I was and am a strong remainer.   I still think brexit is a huge mistake.    But I understand we voted and if we didnt get brexit done then no one could ever have trust in a politician of any colour again.  The whole system is fucked if we dont leave.  For me its a case of we have pissed our bed now we have to lie in it.

The other pics Im not sure I have an answer for right now.

Dont get me wrong.  Im not turning into a SFLD or anything.

You fucking well are daft cunt!

 :nige:
towz
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:25:29 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 10:57:54 AM


Im cutting boris a lot of slack at the moment.    Its so easy to criticise him and his handling of the Covid situation at the moment. 



Its very easy to criticize gross incompetence
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:35:14 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 11:02:39 AM









Utter, utter cunt.


👍  CORRECT  👍
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 11:05:18 AM
Most hilarious thing about those fmttm mongs is they genuinely believe Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to be far-right, which shows you how corrupt their view of the political spectrum is.

I agree 100% with this. This conservative party is about as centre as centre gets politically.

They are pro LGBTQ, pro immigration, pro welfare state and NHS.

What is the difference between this conservative party and Tony Blairs Labour party?
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:25:29 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 10:57:54 AM


Im cutting boris a lot of slack at the moment.    Its so easy to criticise him and his handling of the Covid situation at the moment. 



Its very easy to criticize gross incompetence



Fuck off ye fuckin lefty spazzer.



 
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:32:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:41:44 AM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 11:05:18 AM
Most hilarious thing about those fmttm mongs is they genuinely believe Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to be far-right, which shows you how corrupt their view of the political spectrum is.

I agree 100% with this. This conservative party is about as centre as centre gets politically.

They are pro LGBTQ, pro immigration, pro welfare state and NHS.

What is the difference between this conservative party and Tony Blairs Labour party?

They haven't indulged in an illegal war or made steps to privatise the NHS, and Boris' lass is fuckable.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:35:29 PM »
Sir Kneelelot Smarmer.
ccole
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:02:36 PM »
nekder365
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:17:12 PM »
Look at his record as head of the C.P.S. Do you want that man running the country and making decisions on immigration and crime??...Not for me he has no backbone........A millionaire leader of the Labour Party? dont sit well with me.....
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM »
He's a cunt.
nekder365
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:43:21 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
He's a cunt.

3 words and you put my post in a nutshell cheers JT.....
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:19:11 PM »
 jc
Micksgrill
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:14:51 PM »
I'd vote lib dems rather than vote for starmer. I dont trust him. He was happy to sit on the front Bench and support Corbyn's ridiculous policies, which makes starmer a loser as much as corbyn. And has got as much charisma  as a pebble in my back garden.  Slates of the tories, but offers nothing.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:23:05 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:32:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:41:44 AM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 11:05:18 AM
Most hilarious thing about those fmttm mongs is they genuinely believe Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to be far-right, which shows you how corrupt their view of the political spectrum is.

I agree 100% with this. This conservative party is about as centre as centre gets politically.

They are pro LGBTQ, pro immigration, pro welfare state and NHS.

What is the difference between this conservative party and Tony Blairs Labour party?

They haven't indulged in an illegal war or made steps to privatise the NHS, and Boris' lass is fuckable.

Fair point, not that last part  klins
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:40:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:23:05 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:32:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:41:44 AM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 11:05:18 AM
Most hilarious thing about those fmttm mongs is they genuinely believe Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to be far-right, which shows you how corrupt their view of the political spectrum is.

I agree 100% with this. This conservative party is about as centre as centre gets politically.

They are pro LGBTQ, pro immigration, pro welfare state and NHS.

What is the difference between this conservative party and Tony Blairs Labour party?

They haven't indulged in an illegal war or made steps to privatise the NHS, and Boris' lass is fuckable.

Fair point, not that last part  klins

It is accurate in that she has a fanny and it is therefore possible to fuck her.

That said, christ knows who - apart from BOZZA and TOZZA - would want to slosh about in it.

 klins
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:16:43 PM »
There are worse weather girls.
coluka

« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:05:26 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 02:41:49 PM
He's a cunt.

Johnny, this thread is about Starmer, not Rifle  charles
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:46:23 AM »
 mcl
