maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 466





WLM





Posts: 466WLM

Starmer « on: Yesterday at 10:57:54 AM » Just having a nosey over the road.



As an aside. The Starmer thread is the biggest confirmation that the new board is simply a Labour Party chat room.



But onto the subject matter....



Ive always found myself politically homeless. I, of course, find myself falling on the right as my username suggests. The closest party to represent my views is the Conservative party. Ive voted for them every single election. I dont like some of their policies. I dont like some of their politicians. But its just about the best fit.



Im cutting boris a lot of slack at the moment. Its so easy to criticise him and his handling of the Covid situation at the moment. But IMHO I cant see how anyone could have handled it any differently. So much conflicting information out there. Herd immunity, masks, no masks, masks again even though we werent wearing them in shops at the height of the pandemic. The WHO, the US, Sweden, this medical export, that medical expert. Some very intelligent people giving very different advice.



The above said. Starmer is starting to look like a proper politician. He looks to be consigning the Corbin movement to history. There was a few on fmttm who were smart enough to see that Corbin was never going to win an election and the only way labour could ever win an election (or have ever won an election in the last 50 years) is to be Tory lite. The ones who couldnt see it, are seeing it now!



If the rumours are true that starmer is going to be fairer with the high earners and taxation and him moving away from opposing privatisation then he will certainly win more votes than Corby.



Does he get my vote? Only time will tell. Once Covid blows over the Tories need to up their game. At the moment its all irrelevant really.



Just some thoughts as I see some Tory voters on here seem to be wobbling a bit too!



None of the parties are going to be brave enough to have policies that please me on immigration and law and order unless there is a monumental shift/huge event. Tory lite or Tory liter is the only option really.



