maggiethatcherrulesok

Just having a nosey over the road.



As an aside. The Starmer thread is the biggest confirmation that the new board is simply a Labour Party chat room.



But onto the subject matter....



Ive always found myself politically homeless. I, of course, find myself falling on the right as my username suggests. The closest party to represent my views is the Conservative party. Ive voted for them every single election. I dont like some of their policies. I dont like some of their politicians. But its just about the best fit.



Im cutting boris a lot of slack at the moment. Its so easy to criticise him and his handling of the Covid situation at the moment. But IMHO I cant see how anyone could have handled it any differently. So much conflicting information out there. Herd immunity, masks, no masks, masks again even though we werent wearing them in shops at the height of the pandemic. The WHO, the US, Sweden, this medical export, that medical expert. Some very intelligent people giving very different advice.



The above said. Starmer is starting to look like a proper politician. He looks to be consigning the Corbin movement to history. There was a few on fmttm who were smart enough to see that Corbin was never going to win an election and the only way labour could ever win an election (or have ever won an election in the last 50 years) is to be Tory lite. The ones who couldnt see it, are seeing it now!



If the rumours are true that starmer is going to be fairer with the high earners and taxation and him moving away from opposing privatisation then he will certainly win more votes than Corby.



Does he get my vote? Only time will tell. Once Covid blows over the Tories need to up their game. At the moment its all irrelevant really.



Just some thoughts as I see some Tory voters on here seem to be wobbling a bit too!



None of the parties are going to be brave enough to have policies that please me on immigration and law and order unless there is a monumental shift/huge event. Tory lite or Tory liter is the only option really.



TerryCochranesSocks

Utter, utter cunt.

Erimus44

Posts: 383 Re: Starmer « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:05:18 AM » Most hilarious thing about those fmttm mongs is they genuinely believe Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to be far-right, which shows you how corrupt their view of the political spectrum is. Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 466WLM Re: Starmer « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:10:46 AM » The kneeling was a joke. I cant forgive that.



To confuse things further. I was and am a strong remainer. I still think brexit is a huge mistake. But I understand we voted and if we didnt get brexit done then no one could ever have trust in a politician of any colour again. The whole system is fucked if we dont leave. For me its a case of we have pissed our bed now we have to lie in it.



The other pics Im not sure I have an answer for right now.



Dont get me wrong. Im not turning into a SFLD or anything.

maggiethatcherrulesok

Terry if nearer the time Im considering voting for him remind me of the kneeling. That will change my mind!!

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Starmer « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:14:07 AM »

Ural Quntz



Phew thats betterPosts: 7 524Pack o cunts Re: Starmer « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:24:54 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 11:10:46 AM The kneeling was a joke. I cant forgive that.



To confuse things further. I was and am a strong remainer. I still think brexit is a huge mistake. But I understand we voted and if we didnt get brexit done then no one could ever have trust in a politician of any colour again. The whole system is fucked if we dont leave. For me its a case of we have pissed our bed now we have to lie in it.



The other pics Im not sure I have an answer for right now.



Dont get me wrong. Im not turning into a SFLD or anything.



You fucking well are daft cunt!



You fucking well are daft cunt!

towz

Posts: 8 997 Re: Starmer « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:25:29 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:57:54 AM



Im cutting boris a lot of slack at the moment. Its so easy to criticise him and his handling of the Covid situation at the moment.







Its very easy to criticize gross incompetence

Bobupanddown

Posts: 4 201 Re: Starmer « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:41:44 AM » Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 11:05:18 AM Most hilarious thing about those fmttm mongs is they genuinely believe Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to be far-right, which shows you how corrupt their view of the political spectrum is.



I agree 100% with this. This conservative party is about as centre as centre gets politically.



They are pro LGBTQ, pro immigration, pro welfare state and NHS.



I agree 100% with this. This conservative party is about as centre as centre gets politically.They are pro LGBTQ, pro immigration, pro welfare state and NHS.What is the difference between this conservative party and Tony Blairs Labour party?





TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 750Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Starmer « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:32:28 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:41:44 AM Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 11:05:18 AM Most hilarious thing about those fmttm mongs is they genuinely believe Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to be far-right, which shows you how corrupt their view of the political spectrum is.



I agree 100% with this. This conservative party is about as centre as centre gets politically.



They are pro LGBTQ, pro immigration, pro welfare state and NHS.



What is the difference between this conservative party and Tony Blairs Labour party?

I agree 100% with this. This conservative party is about as centre as centre gets politically.They are pro LGBTQ, pro immigration, pro welfare state and NHS.What is the difference between this conservative party and Tony Blairs Labour party?

They haven't indulged in an illegal war or made steps to privatise the NHS, and Boris' lass is fuckable.

ccole

nekder365

Posts: 2 411 Re: Starmer « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:17:12 PM » Look at his record as head of the C.P.S. Do you want that man running the country and making decisions on immigration and crime??...Not for me he has no backbone........A millionaire leader of the Labour Party? dont sit well with me..... Logged

Johnny Thunder

He's a cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Re: Starmer « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:19:11 PM »