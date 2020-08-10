Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2020, 10:11:51 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ooo our Kate  (Read 244 times)
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 663

Superstar


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:16:17 AM »
Garraway on good morning Britain , 

Them specs are doing it for me like  :like:
Far better than put the camera on me Reid, horrible cunt her
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 945


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:20:13 AM »
 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 867


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:23:37 AM »
I would love a threesome with both of them, chuck the weather chuck in anall :ponce:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 945


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:25:15 AM »
Who does the weather on there, is it that Lucy Verasamy?



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 784


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:27:23 AM »
Think it's John Ketley
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 945


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:27:45 AM »
 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 663

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:27:53 AM »
Mate, if it was Lucy Id not go to work , Id sit here Naked covered in melted Butter and do my best to pull my end off
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 945


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:37:38 AM »
 rava



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 372


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:17:35 AM »
Lucky cow.
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 784


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:32:20 AM »
 mick
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 908


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:47:16 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:25:15 AM
Who does the weather on there, is it that Lucy Verasamy?



 

Laura Tobin. Both her and Lucy are fucking mint.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 742


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:02:05 AM »


 klins
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 908


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:07:35 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:02:05 AM


 klins

Well, you've picked an unflattering photo there. I find her well worth a  :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 784


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:15:22 AM »
yeh - she's well worth a squirt
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 945


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:19:13 AM »
 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 383


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:28:14 AM »
I agree about Kate. She looks A1 considering what she is going through in her private life.👅👅
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 189


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:32:05 AM »
Garraway might have been tidy 10/15 year ago but its all make up these days.

Same can be said for most of these women approaching 50, they've long smashed through the wall.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 742


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:45:12 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:07:35 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:02:05 AM


 klins

Well, you've picked an unflattering photo there. I find her well worth a  :wanker:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 