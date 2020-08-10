Welcome,
September 24, 2020, 10:11:46 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Ooo our Kate
Author
Topic: Ooo our Kate (Read 243 times)
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 663
Superstar
Ooo our Kate
«
on:
Today
at 06:16:17 AM »
Garraway on good morning Britain ,
Them specs are doing it for me like
Far better than put the camera on me Reid, horrible cunt her
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 945
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:20:13 AM »
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 867
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:23:37 AM »
I would love a threesome with both of them, chuck the weather chuck in anall
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 945
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:25:15 AM »
Who does the weather on there, is it that Lucy Verasamy?
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 784
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:27:23 AM »
Think it's John Ketley
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 945
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:27:45 AM »
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 663
Superstar
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:27:53 AM »
Mate, if it was Lucy Id not go to work , Id sit here Naked covered in melted Butter and do my best to pull my end off
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 945
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:37:38 AM »
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 372
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:17:35 AM »
Lucky cow.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 784
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:32:20 AM »
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 908
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:47:16 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 06:25:15 AM
Who does the weather on there, is it that Lucy Verasamy?
Laura Tobin. Both her and Lucy are fucking mint.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 742
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:02:05 AM »
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 908
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:07:35 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:02:05 AM
Well, you've picked an unflattering photo there. I find her well worth a
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 784
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:15:22 AM »
yeh - she's well worth a squirt
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 945
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:19:13 AM »
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 383
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:28:14 AM »
I agree about Kate. She looks A1 considering what she is going through in her private life.👅👅
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 189
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:32:05 AM »
Garraway might have been tidy 10/15 year ago but its all make up these days.
Same can be said for most of these women approaching 50, they've long smashed through the wall.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 742
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Ooo our Kate
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:45:12 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 09:07:35 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 09:02:05 AM
Well, you've picked an unflattering photo there. I find her well worth a
Loading...