Posts: 2 380 Hamilton at it again « on: Today at 01:00:20 AM » When will the arrogant prick shut up? Louis the gobshite has now started a commission to find ways to get more blacks into motor racing.



Heres an idea Louis baby.... Put your hand in your pocket and fund them yourself.......



PS bet you cant guess what the comm is called???......



The Hamilton Commission.....Pompous prick....... Logged

Posts: 8 994 Re: Hamilton at it again « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:01:25 AM » I think we can all agree on this one. Lewis Hamilton disappeared up his own arsehole a long long time ago Logged

Posts: 2 380 Re: Hamilton at it again « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:08:49 AM » "In F1, our teams are much bigger than the athletes that front them, but representation is insufficient across every skill set - from the garage to the engineers in the factories and design departments.



"Change isn't coming quickly enough and we need to know why."



Between the lines it reads" but dont want any of them to drive cos i need my bling cash".....Prick Logged

Posts: 1 738 Re: Hamilton at it again « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:10:33 AM » So he's been in F1 for what, 13 years is it? And only now he's decided to address an issue he has with the lack of black drivers?



Still waiting for him to speak out about China persecuting the Uighurs, Taiwanese and Hong Kongers. A comment on a heinous state like Saudi Arabia trying to involve themselves in the sport maybe, or the atrocious way Qatar and UAE treat women, gays, migrant workers, etc. Logged

Posts: 2 380 Re: Hamilton at it again « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:14:15 AM » I am convinced it is nothing but self promotion. Ffs even A Joshua has clamped up lately...... Logged

Posts: 1 738 Re: Hamilton at it again « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:39:04 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:14:15 AM I am convinced it is nothing but self promotion. Ffs even A Joshua has clamped up lately......



Of course it is. These social issues are great for exposure and PR, particularly if you're famous, as there's next to no serious repercussions for criticising the state institutions in the Western World that are often unfair and unjust.



These sports folk won't stick their necks out and criticise the behaviour of states beyond our borders because they plough so much money into football, F1, etc., that there's this looming threat of it being pulled. Lewis Hamilton isn't going to jeopardise his privilege, career and wealth by censuring China, Russia and co. He's thick, but not that thick.



Ozil made the mistake of speaking out against China's treatment of the Uighur people and his own club shit their pants and distanced themselves from his comments claiming they were "political". The same club that said nothing when Bellerin stated publicly he was voting Labour back in December. The same club that parades Black Lives Matter banners and badges next to a state sponsored Rwandan tourism endorsement and the sickening dickwads don't see the irony. Of course it is. These social issues are great for exposure and PR, particularly if you're famous, as there's next to no serious repercussions for criticising the state institutions in the Western World that are often unfair and unjust.These sports folk won't stick their necks out and criticise the behaviour of states beyond our borders because they plough so much money into football, F1, etc., that there's this looming threat of it being pulled. Lewis Hamilton isn't going to jeopardise his privilege, career and wealth by censuring China, Russia and co. He's thick, but not that thick.Ozil made the mistake of speaking out against China's treatment of the Uighur people and his own club shit their pants and distanced themselves from his comments claiming they were "political". The same club that said nothing when Bellerin stated publicly he was voting Labour back in December. The same club that parades Black Lives Matter banners and badges next to a state sponsored Rwandan tourism endorsement and the sickening dickwads don't see the irony. Logged