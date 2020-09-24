I am convinced it is nothing but self promotion. Ffs even A Joshua has clamped up lately......
Of course it is. These social issues are great for exposure and PR, particularly if you're famous, as there's next to no serious repercussions for criticising the state institutions in the Western World that are often unfair and unjust.
These sports folk won't stick their necks out and criticise the behaviour of states beyond our borders because they plough so much money into football, F1, etc., that there's this looming threat of it being pulled. Lewis Hamilton isn't going to jeopardise his privilege, career and wealth by censuring China, Russia and co. He's thick, but not that thick.
Ozil made the mistake of speaking out against China's treatment of the Uighur people and his own club shit their pants and distanced themselves from his comments claiming they were "political". The same club that said nothing when Bellerin stated publicly he was voting Labour back in December. The same club that parades Black Lives Matter banners and badges next to a state sponsored Rwandan tourism endorsement and the sickening dickwads don't see the irony.