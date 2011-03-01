Welcome,
September 24, 2020, 10:11:41 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wrexham FC
Author
Topic: Wrexham FC (Read 142 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 383
Wrexham FC
Today
at 12:23:29 AM »
About to be bought be Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and pals.........Wonder if he fancies bringing Hollywood to Boro?.............
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 166
Re: Wrexham FC
Today
at 12:27:19 AM »
Did I hear investing £2 million?? Eh?
nekder365
Posts: 2 383
Re: Wrexham FC
Today
at 12:32:49 AM »
Thats the cost of the fans shares i think. The fans appear to be up for it...
Pile
Posts: 40 891
Re: Wrexham FC
Today
at 07:24:07 AM »
I wonder what excuse people will use for their investment? Its not near London, its a shit hole, its not a hub for yanks.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 20
Re: Wrexham FC
Today
at 08:53:27 AM »
What is his connection/interest in Wrexham?
nekder365
Posts: 2 383
Re: Wrexham FC
Today
at 09:16:08 AM »
I think its more to do with Rob Delaney having a connection with Wrexham. Its a female friend who gave them the idea when she bought into Swansea last year...
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 189
Re: Wrexham FC
Today
at 09:34:53 AM »
It will end in tears when they sell to some unscrupulous individuals because they don't give a fuck and they end up using it as a debt vehicle and then put it in administration.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
