September 24, 2020, 08:01:26 AM
Author Topic: Wrexham FC  (Read 82 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 380


« on: Today at 12:23:29 AM »
About to be bought be Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and pals.........Wonder if he fancies bringing Hollywood to Boro?.............
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 166



« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:19 AM »
Did I hear investing £2 million?? Eh?
nekder365
Posts: 2 380


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:32:49 AM »
Thats the cost of the fans shares i think. The fans appear to be up for it...
Pile
Posts: 40 891



« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:24:07 AM »
I wonder what excuse people will use for their investment? Its not near London, its a shit hole, its not a hub for yanks.
