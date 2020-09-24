Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2020, 05:51:54 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: These disposable masks  (Read 408 times)
Uncle Marbles

Offline Offline

Posts: 10


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM »
I think 4 weeks is about the limit before they need binning. Mine is now starting to look.a bit manky, smells, tastes a bit stringy and starting to give me a rash on my mush.
Fresh new one for me tomorrow
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 306


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 PM »
Pussy, just like second hand condoms. Give em a rinse and crack on
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 626


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM »
Just imagine the long term damage to your respiratory system.
Refuse
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 170



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
Just imagine the long term damage to your respiratory system.
Refuse

 :bc: :bc: :bc: mcl
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 201


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:01:34 AM »
Mask are nothing but evil.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest they are effective in preventing the spread of viruses or any other disease.
 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 170



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:18:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:01:34 AM
Mask are nothing but evil.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest they are effective in preventing the spread of viruses or any other disease.
 

 :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:  mcl
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 411


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:56 AM »
Went to Boro today and it was awful wearing one. Could not breathe half of the time and could not see fuck all because my geggs were permanently steamed up, and Mcdonalds was like being on the Crystal Maze....
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 626


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:29:27 AM »
Easy answer. Dont wear one.

The police simply will not and cannot enforce something which has not gone through Parliament and been given royal assent. They have not even had the decency to carry out and publish a risk assessment on their use by the public. How can they enforce something whose safety has not been proven?

There has only been one fine given for non wearing of face covering and I strongly suspect this to be BS propaganda.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 099


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:49:40 AM »
Easier still, just wear one and stop creating more chew and hassle for police and shop workers  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 750


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:26 AM »
Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 524


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:27:14 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:13:26 AM
Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.



Possibly the daftest post ever made by TC

(Replying to capture it for posterity)

Exactly how does wearing a mask single you out on the basis of your religion or beliefs?

Dropped one here Terry lad

 klins
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 997


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:29:24 AM »
Terry is slowly turning rabid
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 168


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:35:18 PM »
Having spent last night in hospital, I can tell you right now that Covid is no exaggeration or made up disease. Was in there for almost ten hours and spoke a lot to nurses and doctors about the current Covid situation. These weren't politicians and had nothing to gain by over egging the seriousness of it. These were frontline doctor and nurses.

Yes, in the majority of cases if you are young and healthy then you will get nothing more than a fever similar to that of seasonal flu. If you are older though and have underlying health conditions then it can hit you hard. So for all those people downplaying the seriousness of it you need to stop being selfish cunts and tow the line for the benefit of those who are vulnerable. Wear a fuckin mask and social distance. It's not hard to do. At most it is an inconvenience to you. For others it's a case of life and death.

This is not the opinion of a worrier or a conspiracy theorist or a politician. This is the real life experience and opinion of those who are dealing with Covid every day and have no reason to lie about it.
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 470


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:51:10 PM »
I'm sick of seeing the things on the ground outside shops.  Scruffy cunts
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 590

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:57:12 PM »
HAD TO BUY A HUGO BOSS ONE NOW THEY WON'T LET YOU IN THE CRUISERS WITHOUT ONE 😭😭😭


👍🍺🍺🍺👍😉
« Last Edit: Today at 01:40:02 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 750


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:58:52 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:27:14 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:13:26 AM
Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.



Possibly the daftest post ever made by TC

(Replying to capture it for posterity)

Exactly how does wearing a mask single you out on the basis of your religion or beliefs?

Dropped one here Terry lad

 klins


Just taking the piss out of Matty, nothing for you to get a stiffy over.

 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 750


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:59:49 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:29:24 AM
Terry is slowly turning rabid

Fuck off you stupid cunt!

 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 997


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:56:09 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:59:49 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:29:24 AM
Terry is slowly turning rabid

Fuck off you stupid cunt!

 jc





 jc
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 411


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:25:53 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:35:18 PM
Having spent last night in hospital, I can tell you right now that Covid is no exaggeration or made up disease. Was in there for almost ten hours and spoke a lot to nurses and doctors about the current Covid situation. These weren't politicians and had nothing to gain by over egging the seriousness of it. These were frontline doctor and nurses.

Yes, in the majority of cases if you are young and healthy then you will get nothing more than a fever similar to that of seasonal flu. If you are older though and have underlying health conditions then it can hit you hard. So for all those people downplaying the seriousness of it you need to stop being selfish cunts and tow the line for the benefit of those who are vulnerable. Wear a fuckin mask and social distance. It's not hard to do. At most it is an inconvenience to you. For others it's a case of life and death.

This is not the opinion of a worrier or a conspiracy theorist or a politician. This is the real life experience and opinion of those who are dealing with Covid every day and have no reason to lie about it.

Not going to comment about your post LFDY, only to say that whatever you were in Hospital for i hope everything is ok with you and yours fella....Thumbs up.....
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 524


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:04:42 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:58:52 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:27:14 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:13:26 AM
Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.



Possibly the daftest post ever made by TC

(Replying to capture it for posterity)

Exactly how does wearing a mask single you out on the basis of your religion or beliefs?

Dropped one here Terry lad

 klins


Just taking the piss out of Matty, nothing for you to get a stiffy over.

 

Ah I see now - thank you for a rare stiffy

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 099


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:14:53 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:58:52 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:27:14 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:13:26 AM
Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.



Possibly the daftest post ever made by TC

(Replying to capture it for posterity)

Exactly how does wearing a mask single you out on the basis of your religion or beliefs?

Dropped one here Terry lad

 klins


Just taking the piss out of Matty, nothing for you to get a stiffy over.

 




Fair play, Tez, youve made me look really stupid there 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 452


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:49:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:57:12 PM
HAD TO BUY A HUGO BOSS ONE NOW THEY WON'T LET YOU IN THE CRUISERS WITHOUT ONE 😭😭😭


👍🍺🍺🍺👍😉



Looks like a panty sniffer caught on CCTV
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 201


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:22:14 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:35:18 PM
Having spent last night in hospital, I can tell you right now that Covid is no exaggeration or made up disease. Was in there for almost ten hours and spoke a lot to nurses and doctors about the current Covid situation. These weren't politicians and had nothing to gain by over egging the seriousness of it. These were frontline doctor and nurses.

Yes, in the majority of cases if you are young and healthy then you will get nothing more than a fever similar to that of seasonal flu. If you are older though and have underlying health conditions then it can hit you hard. So for all those people downplaying the seriousness of it you need to stop being selfish cunts and tow the line for the benefit of those who are vulnerable. Wear a fuckin mask and social distance. It's not hard to do. At most it is an inconvenience to you. For others it's a case of life and death.

This is not the opinion of a worrier or a conspiracy theorist or a politician. This is the real life experience and opinion of those who are dealing with Covid every day and have no reason to lie about it.


What a complete and utter load of 

I don't doubt that's what they told you but they are lying fucking twats.

Which hospital were you in?

Once I know I'll go and find out exactly how many patients they're currently treating, my guess is its ZERO and when the last covid death was, my guess is that will have been months ago.

Masks do more harm than good, the threat of Covid is gone. They're now using fake test data which they know isn't right to scare people. More people are dying from the flu every day., FACT!
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 168


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:34:32 PM »
James Cook.

You're wrong. Go and ask them.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 099


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:37:30 PM »
You should pop round and ask them, Bob  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 436



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:44:37 PM »
I'M NOW OFFICIALLY ON #TEAMGLOVESYMCBOOBS.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 