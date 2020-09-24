Uncle Marbles

These disposable masks « on: Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM » I think 4 weeks is about the limit before they need binning. Mine is now starting to look.a bit manky, smells, tastes a bit stringy and starting to give me a rash on my mush.

Fresh new one for me tomorrow

Snoozy

Re: These disposable masks « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 PM » Pussy, just like second hand condoms. Give em a rinse and crack on

nekder365

Re: These disposable masks « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:56 AM » Went to Boro today and it was awful wearing one. Could not breathe half of the time and could not see fuck all because my geggs were permanently steamed up, and Mcdonalds was like being on the Crystal Maze....

Alberto Bongaloid

Re: These disposable masks « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:29:27 AM » Easy answer. Dont wear one.



The police simply will not and cannot enforce something which has not gone through Parliament and been given royal assent. They have not even had the decency to carry out and publish a risk assessment on their use by the public. How can they enforce something whose safety has not been proven?



There has only been one fine given for non wearing of face covering and I strongly suspect this to be BS propaganda.

El Capitan

Re: These disposable masks « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:49:40 AM » Easier still, just wear one and stop creating more chew and hassle for police and shop workers

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: These disposable masks « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:26 AM »



Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Re: These disposable masks « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:27:14 AM »





Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.

Possibly the daftest post ever made by TC



(Replying to capture it for posterity)



Exactly how does wearing a mask single you out on the basis of your religion or beliefs?



Dropped one here Terry lad



Possibly the daftest post ever made by TC(Replying to capture it for posterity)Exactly how does wearing a mask single you out on the basis of your religion or beliefs?Dropped one here Terry lad

livefastdieyoung

Re: These disposable masks « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:35:18 PM » Having spent last night in hospital, I can tell you right now that Covid is no exaggeration or made up disease. Was in there for almost ten hours and spoke a lot to nurses and doctors about the current Covid situation. These weren't politicians and had nothing to gain by over egging the seriousness of it. These were frontline doctor and nurses.



Yes, in the majority of cases if you are young and healthy then you will get nothing more than a fever similar to that of seasonal flu. If you are older though and have underlying health conditions then it can hit you hard. So for all those people downplaying the seriousness of it you need to stop being selfish cunts and tow the line for the benefit of those who are vulnerable. Wear a fuckin mask and social distance. It's not hard to do. At most it is an inconvenience to you. For others it's a case of life and death.



This is not the opinion of a worrier or a conspiracy theorist or a politician. This is the real life experience and opinion of those who are dealing with Covid every day and have no reason to lie about it.

Steboro

Re: These disposable masks « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:51:10 PM » I'm sick of seeing the things on the ground outside shops. Scruffy cunts

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: These disposable masks « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:57:12 PM »





👍🍺🍺🍺👍😉





HAD TO BUY A HUGO BOSS ONE NOW THEY WON'T LET YOU IN THE CRUISERS WITHOUT ONE 😭😭😭👍🍺🍺🍺👍😉

nekder365

Not going to comment about your post LFDY, only to say that whatever you were in Hospital for i hope everything is ok with you and yours fella....Thumbs up.....

Bobupanddown

What a complete and utter load of



I don't doubt that's what they told you but they are lying fucking twats.



Which hospital were you in?



Once I know I'll go and find out exactly how many patients they're currently treating, my guess is its ZERO and when the last covid death was, my guess is that will have been months ago.



Masks do more harm than good, the threat of Covid is gone. They're now using fake test data which they know isn't right to scare people. More people are dying from the flu every day., FACT!







What a complete and utter load of

I don't doubt that's what they told you but they are lying fucking twats.

Which hospital were you in?

Once I know I'll go and find out exactly how many patients they're currently treating, my guess is its ZERO and when the last covid death was, my guess is that will have been months ago.

Masks do more harm than good, the threat of Covid is gone. They're now using fake test data which they know isn't right to scare people. More people are dying from the flu every day., FACT!





El Capitan

Re: These disposable masks « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:37:30 PM » You should pop round and ask them, Bob