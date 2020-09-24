Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 24, 2020, 02:10:28 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
These disposable masks
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: These disposable masks (Read 307 times)
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 10
These disposable masks
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:51:43 PM »
I think 4 weeks is about the limit before they need binning. Mine is now starting to look.a bit manky, smells, tastes a bit stringy and starting to give me a rash on my mush.
Fresh new one for me tomorrow
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 304
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:17 PM »
Pussy, just like second hand condoms. Give em a rinse and crack on
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 626
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:19 PM »
Just imagine the long term damage to your respiratory system.
Refuse
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 170
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 11:13:19 PM
Just imagine the long term damage to your respiratory system.
Refuse
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 194
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:01:34 AM »
Mask are nothing but evil.
There is no scientific evidence to suggest they are effective in preventing the spread of viruses or any other disease.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 170
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:18:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:01:34 AM
Mask are nothing but evil.
There is no scientific evidence to suggest they are effective in preventing the spread of viruses or any other disease.
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 386
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:30:56 AM »
Went to Boro today and it was awful wearing one. Could not breathe half of the time and could not see fuck all because my geggs were permanently steamed up, and Mcdonalds was like being on the Crystal Maze....
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 626
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:29:27 AM »
Easy answer. Dont wear one.
The police simply will not and cannot enforce something which has not gone through Parliament and been given royal assent. They have not even had the decency to carry out and publish a risk assessment on their use by the public. How can they enforce something whose safety has not been proven?
There has only been one fine given for non wearing of face covering and I strongly suspect this to be BS propaganda.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 095
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:49:40 AM »
Easier still, just wear one and stop creating more chew and hassle for police and shop workers
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 750
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:13:26 AM »
Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 521
Pack o cunts
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:27:14 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 11:13:26 AM
Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.
Possibly the daftest post ever made by TC
(Replying to capture it for posterity)
Exactly how does wearing a mask single you out on the basis of your religion or beliefs?
Dropped one here Terry lad
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
towz
Online
Posts: 8 997
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:29:24 AM »
Terry is slowly turning rabid
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 165
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:35:18 PM »
Having spent last night in hospital, I can tell you right now that Covid is no exaggeration or made up disease. Was in there for almost ten hours and spoke a lot to nurses and doctors about the current Covid situation. These weren't politicians and had nothing to gain by over egging the seriousness of it. These were frontline doctor and nurses.
Yes, in the majority of cases if you are young and healthy then you will get nothing more than a fever similar to that of seasonal flu. If you are older though and have underlying health conditions then it can hit you hard. So for all those people downplaying the seriousness of it you need to stop being selfish cunts and tow the line for the benefit of those who are vulnerable. Wear a fuckin mask and social distance. It's not hard to do. At most it is an inconvenience to you. For others it's a case of life and death.
This is not the opinion of a worrier or a conspiracy theorist or a politician. This is the real life experience and opinion of those who are dealing with Covid every day and have no reason to lie about it.
Logged
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 468
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:51:10 PM »
I'm sick of seeing the things on the ground outside shops. Scruffy cunts
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:57:12 PM »
HAD TO BUY A HUGO BOSS ONE NOW THEY WON'T LET YOU IN THE CRUISERS WITHOUT ONE 😭😭😭
👍🍺🍺🍺👍😉
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:40:02 PM by LEON TROTSKY
»
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 750
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:58:52 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:27:14 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 11:13:26 AM
Yes, stop creating a fuss, do as you're told.
Possibly the daftest post ever made by TC
(Replying to capture it for posterity)
Exactly how does wearing a mask single you out on the basis of your religion or beliefs?
Dropped one here Terry lad
Just taking the piss out of Matty, nothing for you to get a stiffy over.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 750
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:59:49 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 11:29:24 AM
Terry is slowly turning rabid
Fuck off you stupid cunt!
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Online
Posts: 8 997
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:56:09 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 12:59:49 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 11:29:24 AM
Terry is slowly turning rabid
Fuck off you stupid cunt!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...