Re: These disposable masks « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:35:18 PM » Having spent last night in hospital, I can tell you right now that Covid is no exaggeration or made up disease. Was in there for almost ten hours and spoke a lot to nurses and doctors about the current Covid situation. These weren't politicians and had nothing to gain by over egging the seriousness of it. These were frontline doctor and nurses.



Yes, in the majority of cases if you are young and healthy then you will get nothing more than a fever similar to that of seasonal flu. If you are older though and have underlying health conditions then it can hit you hard. So for all those people downplaying the seriousness of it you need to stop being selfish cunts and tow the line for the benefit of those who are vulnerable. Wear a fuckin mask and social distance. It's not hard to do. At most it is an inconvenience to you. For others it's a case of life and death.



This is not the opinion of a worrier or a conspiracy theorist or a politician. This is the real life experience and opinion of those who are dealing with Covid every day and have no reason to lie about it.