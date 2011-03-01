Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2020, 02:27:14 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: These disposable masks  (Read 83 times)
Uncle Marbles

Offline Offline

Posts: 10


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM »
I think 4 weeks is about the limit before they need binning. Mine is now starting to look.a bit manky, smells, tastes a bit stringy and starting to give me a rash on my mush.
Fresh new one for me tomorrow
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 304


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:05:17 PM »
Pussy, just like second hand condoms. Give em a rinse and crack on
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 626


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM »
Just imagine the long term damage to your respiratory system.
Refuse
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 166



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
Just imagine the long term damage to your respiratory system.
Refuse

 :bc: :bc: :bc: mcl
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 186


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:01:34 AM »
Mask are nothing but evil.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest they are effective in preventing the spread of viruses or any other disease.
 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 166



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:18:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:01:34 AM
Mask are nothing but evil.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest they are effective in preventing the spread of viruses or any other disease.
 

 :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:  mcl
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 380


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:56 AM »
Went to Boro today and it was awful wearing one. Could not breathe half of the time and could not see fuck all because my geggs were permanently steamed up, and Mcdonalds was like being on the Crystal Maze....
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 626


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:29:27 AM »
Easy answer. Dont wear one.

The police simply will not and cannot enforce something which has not gone through Parliament and been given royal assent. They have not even had the decency to carry out and publish a risk assessment on their use by the public. How can they enforce something whose safety has not been proven?

There has only been one fine given for non wearing of face covering and I strongly suspect this to be BS propaganda.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 