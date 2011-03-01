Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 24, 2020, 12:51:56 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
These disposable masks
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: These disposable masks (Read 72 times)
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 10
These disposable masks
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:51:43 PM »
I think 4 weeks is about the limit before they need binning. Mine is now starting to look.a bit manky, smells, tastes a bit stringy and starting to give me a rash on my mush.
Fresh new one for me tomorrow
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 304
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:17 PM »
Pussy, just like second hand condoms. Give em a rinse and crack on
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 625
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:19 PM »
Just imagine the long term damage to your respiratory system.
Refuse
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 166
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on
Yesterday
at 11:13:19 PM
Just imagine the long term damage to your respiratory system.
Refuse
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 186
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:01:34 AM »
Mask are nothing but evil.
There is no scientific evidence to suggest they are effective in preventing the spread of viruses or any other disease.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 166
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:18:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:01:34 AM
Mask are nothing but evil.
There is no scientific evidence to suggest they are effective in preventing the spread of viruses or any other disease.
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 374
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:30:56 AM »
Went to Boro today and it was awful wearing one. Could not breathe half of the time and could not see fuck all because my geggs were permanently steamed up, and Mcdonalds was like being on the Crystal Maze....
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...