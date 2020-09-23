Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 23, 2020, 11:12:13 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
These disposable masks
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: These disposable masks (Read 32 times)
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 10
These disposable masks
«
on:
Today
at 10:51:43 PM »
I think 4 weeks is about the limit before they need binning. Mine is now starting to look.a bit manky, smells, tastes a bit stringy and starting to give me a rash on my mush.
Fresh new one for me tomorrow
Logged
Snoozy
Online
Posts: 304
Re: These disposable masks
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:05:17 PM »
Pussy, just like second hand condoms. Give em a rinse and crack on
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...