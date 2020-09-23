Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: These disposable masks  (Read 31 times)
Uncle Marbles

Online Online

Posts: 10


« on: Today at 10:51:43 PM »
I think 4 weeks is about the limit before they need binning. Mine is now starting to look.a bit manky, smells, tastes a bit stringy and starting to give me a rash on my mush.
Fresh new one for me tomorrow
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 304


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:05:17 PM »
Pussy, just like second hand condoms. Give em a rinse and crack on
