I can imagine the cops and council bods will make a fortune at these places........



"Is religious worship (without social gatherings afterwards) for more than six people still allowed?"



Answer..."You should not attend a place of worship in a group of more than six from outside your household or social bubble. You should also avoid mingling with anyone outside the group you are with, even if you see other people you know.".........



The police wouldn't go near a mosque, they'd get chased away like the spineless cowards they are. But a 9 year olds birthday party, they'll send in the riot squad.