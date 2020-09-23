Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 23, 2020, 07:48:10 PM
Topic: Mosques etc
nekder365
« on: Today at 03:59:23 PM »
I can imagine the cops and council bods will make a fortune at these places........

"Is religious worship (without social gatherings afterwards) for more than six people still allowed?"

Answer..."You should not attend a place of worship in a group of more than six from outside your household or social bubble. You should also avoid mingling with anyone outside the group you are with, even if you see other people you know.".........
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:47:26 PM »
They make their own rules up... they dont recognise the rule of law in this country.


Why do you think the first outbreaks were in The Midlands and West Yorks
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:50:05 PM »
I haven't been to a mosque since the lockdown began and I feel no closer or further away from Allah than before.
CoB scum
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:50:48 PM »
They'll probably book time slots and each family go in one at a time. What's the problem?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:56:25 PM »
The police wouldn't go near a mosque, they'd get chased away like the spineless cowards they are. But a 9 year olds birthday party, they'll send in the riot squad.
