News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Ultras on Netflix  (Read 394 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: Yesterday at 03:39:14 PM »
You seen it Lids?

In the style of Gomorra and Suburra

Napoli hoolies on the rampage etc
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM »
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:30:28 PM »
WATCHED THE FIRST EPISODE ABOUT 6 MONTHS BACK.... COULDN'T GET IN TO IT AT ALL 👎
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:33:15 PM »
They go on the rampage in Rome at the end which is quite entertaining - especially if you were at that game of ours!

 :mido:
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:42:40 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?

You want a threesome with Clem. Thanks for letting us all know.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:54:19 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:42:40 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?

You want a threesome with Clem. Thanks for letting us all know.

If you ask nicely they'll include you and make it a foursome  :like:
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:55:08 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:54:19 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:42:40 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?

You want a threesome with Clem. Thanks for letting us all know.

If you ask nicely they'll include you and make it a foursome  :like:

I'm getting firm over here.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:01:44 PM »
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:47:37 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Thats the fella..........
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:55:17 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 07:47:37 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Thats the fella..........

What a fucking nugget he is.

 souey

He'd last about 4 minutes in any pub in Boro.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:16:20 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:42:40 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?

You want a threesome with Clem. Thanks for letting us all know.

Doesnt everyone?   :pd:
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:17:59 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 08:16:20 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:42:40 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?

You want a threesome with Clem. Thanks for letting us all know.

Doesnt everyone?   :pd:

I have absolutely no idea why people think I might be gay and into winkies and that.

 :pd:
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:18:07 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:55:17 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 07:47:37 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Thats the fella..........

What a fucking nugget he is.

 souey

He'd last about 4 minutes in any pub in Boro.

A lot of the funny comments were deleted, funny how many said a very similar thing...........
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:40:12 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 08:16:20 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:42:40 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?

You want a threesome with Clem. Thanks for letting us all know.

Doesnt everyone?   :pd:

I just want to sniff him for a few hours.
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:43:55 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 08:40:12 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 08:16:20 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:42:40 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?

You want a threesome with Clem. Thanks for letting us all know.

Doesnt everyone?   :pd:

I just want to sniff him for a few hours.

That convinces me...Sir you are fucking barmy......
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:59:24 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:43:55 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 08:40:12 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 08:16:20 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:42:40 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?

You want a threesome with Clem. Thanks for letting us all know.

Doesnt everyone?   :pd:

I just want to sniff him for a few hours.

That convinces me...Sir you are fucking barmy......

He/she isn't.  I smell lovely.
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:16:51 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:59:24 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:43:55 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 08:40:12 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 08:16:20 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 05:42:40 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:20:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:42:55 PM
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........

This guy Ned?

https://youtu.be/mzxSneV_hkE


Wow that is cringe worthy.

Clem you fancy a trip to Florida and we can spark him out and bang his lass?

You want a threesome with Clem. Thanks for letting us all know.

Doesnt everyone?   :pd:

I just want to sniff him for a few hours.

That convinces me...Sir you are fucking barmy......

He/she isn't.  I smell lovely.

You really do, especially at 2am. That snoring isn't sexy though.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:21:09 AM »
I made it about 15 minutes before turning it off.  The English dubbing is deadful
