September 23, 2020, 04:06:40 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Ultras on Netflix  (Read 26 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 518


Pack o cunts


« on: Today at 03:39:14 PM »
You seen it Lids?

In the style of Gomorra and Suburra

Napoli hoolies on the rampage etc
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
nekder365
Posts: 2 359


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:42:55 PM »
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........
