Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 23, 2020, 04:06:40 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ultras on Netflix
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ultras on Netflix (Read 26 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 518
Pack o cunts
Ultras on Netflix
«
on:
Today
at 03:39:14 PM »
You seen it Lids?
In the style of Gomorra and Suburra
Napoli hoolies on the rampage etc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 359
Re: Ultras on Netflix
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:42:55 PM »
Has anyone seen the Yank on Youtube going on about the Frontline at Boro, or Burrow as he says it? Fucking loves them and would love to come to a game he claims?........
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...