Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎 « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:47:25 PM » What a load of stupid shite.



The character of Aunt Jemima is an invitation to white people to indulge in a fantasy of enslaved people  and by extension, all of Black America  as submissive, self-effacing, loyal, pacified and pacifying. It positions Black people as boxed in, prepackaged and ready to satisfy; its the problem of all consumption, only laced with racial overtones.



So does that mean they won't get offended if companies plaster white people all over their product?



I suppose that all the Black only TV and awards aint racist towards anyone other than those with black skin. They want to have it both ways which benefit them.