September 24, 2020, 02:10:25 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎  (Read 624 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Yesterday at 03:11:57 PM »
FFS...... 🙄

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12745587/uncle-ben-rice-packets-ditched/
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 466


WLM


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:15:23 PM »
Boycott incoming
WLM
nekder365
Posts: 2 386


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM »
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:32:28 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............

👍👍👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 376


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:34:15 PM »
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 521


Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:35:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:34:15 PM
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding

Only if there's a pub called the 'Massive Cock and Balls' somewhere

 :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 588


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:38:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:34:15 PM
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
I love a good Black Pudding me.
nekder365
Posts: 2 386


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:39:57 PM »
#RAM A LAM NO DISCERNABLE COLOUR ELIZABETH#....Dont have the same ring as Black Betty does it???.......
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 427



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:48:07 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 03:38:28 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:34:15 PM
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
I love a good Black Pudding me.

 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 750


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:28:53 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............

Signed for Selby Town.

Hmm, interesting..
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 588


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:32:44 PM »
Black Pudding Matters. 
RedSteel
Posts: 9 912

UTB


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:33:56 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:32:44 PM
Black Pudding Matters. 

 :nige:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 592


Not big and not clever


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:35:48 PM »
I understand Barry White is coming under pressure to change his surname from the evil imperial legacy he promotes.
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:51:50 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 05:35:48 PM
I understand Barry White is coming under pressure to change his surname from the evil imperial legacy he promotes.

I BET HE'S SO GLAD HE'S FUCKING BROWN BREAD  👍😂😂😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Posts: 2 386


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:24:24 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:28:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............

Signed for Selby Town.

Hmm, interesting..

Is that the Selby nr York?
There was always doubt re Ched Evans conviction but this waste of space has no reason to think he is neither funny or smart (His Twitter post)...... SACK HIM.........
Steboro
Posts: 3 468


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:47:25 PM »
What a load of stupid shite.

The character of Aunt Jemima is an invitation to white people to indulge in a fantasy of enslaved people  and by extension, all of Black America  as submissive, self-effacing, loyal, pacified and pacifying. It positions Black people as boxed in, prepackaged and ready to satisfy; its the problem of all consumption, only laced with racial overtones.

So does that mean they won't get offended if companies plaster white people all over their product?

I suppose that all the Black only TV and awards aint racist towards anyone other than those with black skin.  They want to have it both ways which benefit them.
Pile
Posts: 40 891



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:54:38 PM »
Does anyone really give a shit what the rice is called? Dont give the subject any oxygen.  :like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Steboro
Posts: 3 468


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:17:46 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:54:38 PM
Does anyone really give a shit what the rice is called? Dont give the subject any oxygen.  :like:

More to the fact who eats microwavable rice  :alf:
thicko
Posts: 117

Seriously thick...


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:11:11 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 09:17:46 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:54:38 PM
Does anyone really give a shit what the rice is called? Dont give the subject any oxygen.  :like:

More to the fact who eats microwavable rice  :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 427



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 09:17:46 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:54:38 PM
Does anyone really give a shit what the rice is called? Dont give the subject any oxygen.  :like:

More to the fact who eats microwavable rice  :alf:

Me

 :pope2:

Costco does bowls you can microwave in 90 secs.  It's pretty good when smothered with curry etc.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 592


Not big and not clever


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:07:46 AM »
There is now a proposal to drop the May Day bank holiday term and name it each year after someone associated with anti-racism to celebrate diversity.  Options include Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks and Lewis Hamilton but the favourite for 2021 is Shami Chakrabarti.
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 948


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:18:31 AM »
I'll just fuckin work instead.



 :alastair:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Posts: 3 784


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:20:36 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:18:31 AM
I'll just fuckin work instead.



 :alastair:

for one day a year?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 948


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:51:55 AM »
 :chrisk:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 750


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:04:09 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:24:24 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:28:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:23:39 PM
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............

Signed for Selby Town.

Hmm, interesting..

Is that the Selby nr York?
There was always doubt re Ched Evans conviction but this waste of space has no reason to think he is neither funny or smart (His Twitter post)...... SACK HIM.........

Yep.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 588


« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:08:15 PM »
Is Brown Bread next on the cancellation list? We could always call it Bread of Colour.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:12:19 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:08:15 PM
Is Brown Bread next on the cancellation list? We could always call it Bread of Colour.

I HAVE HEARD WARBURTONS ARE BRINGING OUT A NEW BLACK LOAF  👍

SAVES YOU TOASTING IT 👍

LOVELY WITH BLACK BUTTER 🙄
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 750


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:29:57 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:08:15 PM
Is Brown Bread next on the cancellation list? We could always call it Bread of Colour.

 :alf:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:33:57 PM »
I'VE BEEN BREAKING BREAD WITH THE PRIEST'S LATELY SINCE I TURNED OVER A NEW LEAF  👍

HALLELUJAH x
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 948


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:03:37 PM »
 lost


















 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
