September 23, 2020, 05:59:23 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Topic: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎 (Read 198 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 573
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 03:11:57 PM »
FFS...... 🙄
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12745587/uncle-ben-rice-packets-ditched/
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 462
WLM
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 03:15:23 PM »
Boycott incoming
WLM
nekder365
Posts: 2 360
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 03:23:39 PM »
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 573
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 03:32:28 PM »
Today
at 03:23:39 PM
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............
👍👍👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 376
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 03:34:15 PM »
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 519
Pack o cunts
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 03:35:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 03:34:15 PM
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
Only if there's a pub called the 'Massive Cock and Balls' somewhere
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 586
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 03:38:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 03:34:15 PM
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
I love a good Black Pudding me.
nekder365
Posts: 2 360
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 03:39:57 PM »
#RAM A LAM NO DISCERNABLE COLOUR ELIZABETH#....Dont have the same ring as Black Betty does it???.......
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 421
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 03:48:07 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 03:38:28 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 03:34:15 PM
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
I love a good Black Pudding me.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 740
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 05:28:53 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 03:23:39 PM
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............
Signed for Selby Town.
Hmm, interesting..
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 586
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 05:32:44 PM »
Black Pudding Matters.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 912
UTB
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 05:33:56 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 05:32:44 PM
Black Pudding Matters.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 591
Not big and not clever
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 05:35:48 PM »
I understand Barry White is coming under pressure to change his surname from the evil imperial legacy he promotes.
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 573
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎
Today
at 05:51:50 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 05:35:48 PM
I understand Barry White is coming under pressure to change his surname from the evil imperial legacy he promotes.
I BET HE'S SO GLAD HE'S FUCKING BROWN BREAD 👍😂😂😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
