September 23, 2020, 05:59:23 PM
Author Topic: UNCLE BEN.... BROWN BREAD 👎  (Read 198 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 03:11:57 PM »
FFS...... 🙄

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/12745587/uncle-ben-rice-packets-ditched/
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:15:23 PM »
Boycott incoming
WLM
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:23:39 PM »
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:32:28 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:23:39 PM
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............

👍👍👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:34:15 PM »
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:35:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:34:15 PM
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding

Only if there's a pub called the 'Massive Cock and Balls' somewhere

 :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:38:28 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:34:15 PM
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
I love a good Black Pudding me.
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:39:57 PM »
#RAM A LAM NO DISCERNABLE COLOUR ELIZABETH#....Dont have the same ring as Black Betty does it???.......
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:48:07 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 03:38:28 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 03:34:15 PM
Getting stupid now. Pubs called Black Swan, Black Bull - be afraid- youll be on the list along with Black Pudding
I love a good Black Pudding me.

 klins
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:28:53 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:23:39 PM
Did you read the footballer story on that page Lids? What a cunt he is.............

Signed for Selby Town.

Hmm, interesting..
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:32:44 PM »
Black Pudding Matters. 
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:33:56 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:32:44 PM
Black Pudding Matters. 

 :nige:
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:35:48 PM »
I understand Barry White is coming under pressure to change his surname from the evil imperial legacy he promotes.
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:51:50 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 05:35:48 PM
I understand Barry White is coming under pressure to change his surname from the evil imperial legacy he promotes.

I BET HE'S SO GLAD HE'S FUCKING BROWN BREAD  👍😂😂😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
