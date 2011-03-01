LEON TROTSKY

NAME THE PLAYER ? « on: Yesterday at 12:50:48 PM »





SCORED A CRUCIAL GOAL AGAINST US YEARS BACK......

LEON TROTSKY

Re: NAME THE PLAYER ? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:01:48 PM »



SCORED 215 GOALS IN 617 MATCHES FOR VARIOUS CLUBS 👍



SCORED THE GOAL IN THE 1975 FA CUP QUARTER FINAL AGAINST US WHEN WE LOST 1-0



THAT SEASON WE BEAT BIRMINGHAM HOME AND AWAY 3-0 IN BOTH GAMES AS WELL 😭

TMG501

Re: NAME THE PLAYER ? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:23:11 PM » Was there a pint on this question as well?

nekder365

Re: NAME THE PLAYER ? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:52:53 PM » Could be Wright or wrong.........Same name as your favourite poster on Cob????..........I think we have read the same site Lids.........

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: NAME THE PLAYER ? « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:07:42 PM »



LEON TROTSKY

Re: NAME THE PLAYER ? « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:10:32 PM » Quote from: Reidydog on Yesterday at 04:07:21 PM

Bernie Wright. Hard as a coffin nail that bloke.

Bernie Wright. Hard as a coffin nail that bloke.

👍



WENT TO EVERTON FROM WALSALL BUT IT NEVER WORKED OUT.... DECKED THE COACH AND ENDED BACK AT WALSALL FOR HIS TROUBLES.... PLAYED FOR PORT VALE AFTER THAT TOO 👍

nekder365

Re: NAME THE PLAYER ? « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:14:29 PM » He would never be on the pitch in todays game. Do you reckon he would take a knee???.........

livefastdieyoung

Re: NAME THE PLAYER ? « Reply #28 on: Today at 12:37:15 PM » The top one is Bob Carolgees and the bottom one is Sue Barker.



Give me my two free pints.



Mido Logged