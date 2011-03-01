Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2020, 02:10:23 PM
Author Topic: NAME THE PLAYER ?  (Read 436 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Yesterday at 12:50:48 PM »
SCORED A CRUCIAL GOAL AGAINST US YEARS BACK......


PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
TMG501
Posts: 203


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:55:05 PM »
Bob Hatton?
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 376


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:58:29 PM »
Bob Hatton?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:01:48 PM »
👍

SCORED 215 GOALS IN 617 MATCHES FOR VARIOUS CLUBS  👍

SCORED THE GOAL IN THE 1975 FA CUP QUARTER FINAL AGAINST US WHEN WE LOST 1-0

THAT SEASON WE BEAT BIRMINGHAM HOME AND AWAY 3-0 IN BOTH GAMES AS WELL  😭
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
TMG501
Posts: 203


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:23:11 PM »
Was there a pint on this question as well?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:30:53 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on Yesterday at 01:23:11 PM
Was there a pint on this question as well?


DON'T PUSH IT  😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:31:54 PM »
NOT MANY WILL REMEMBER THIS ONE  👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
BoroPE
Posts: 2 401


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:35:05 PM »
Derek Duggan ? 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 170



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:44:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:01:48 PM
👍

SCORED 215 GOALS IN 617 MATCHES FOR VARIOUS CLUBS  👍

SCORED THE GOAL IN THE 1975 FA CUP QUARTER FINAL AGAINST US WHEN WE LOST 1-0

THAT SEASON WE BEAT BIRMINGHAM HOME AND AWAY 3-0 IN BOTH GAMES AS WELL  😭

I was there. Nowts changed  oleary
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:49:28 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 01:35:05 PM
Derek Duggan ? 

YOU MEAN DOUGAN  👍


















NO  😂😂😂👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
clag01
Posts: 212


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:01:09 PM »
Joe Laidlaw.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:13:20 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on Yesterday at 02:01:09 PM
Joe Laidlaw.

👍  CORRECT

AND WHAT A GREAT SERVANT TO BORO HE WAS 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:47:34 PM »
RIGHT YER FUCKERS..... YA WON'T GET THIS ONE  👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 376


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:48:51 PM »
Derby player?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:50:13 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 02:48:51 PM
Derby player?

NO.... ONLY HAD 3 CLUBS IN HIS LIFE.... PROPER OLD ENGLISH CENTRE FORWARD  👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Posts: 2 386


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:52:53 PM »
Could be Wright or wrong.........Same name as your favourite poster on Cob????..........I think we have read the same site Lids.........
nekder365
Posts: 2 386


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:54:37 PM »
I would of gone Dougan??? never would have guessed Laidlaw......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:07:07 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:52:53 PM
Could be Wright or wrong.........Same name as your favourite poster on Cob????..........I think we have read the same site Lids.........

KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT THEN  😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 427



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:07:42 PM »
Is it Laurie Cunningham?

 :pd:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 376


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:29:25 PM »
Terry Conroy?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:31:54 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:29:25 PM
Terry Conroy?

NO  👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Reidydog
Posts: 303


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:07:21 PM »
Bernie Wright. Hard as a coffin nail that bloke.   :mido:  :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:10:32 PM »
Quote from: Reidydog on Yesterday at 04:07:21 PM
Bernie Wright. Hard as a coffin nail that bloke.   :mido:  :beer:

👍

WENT TO EVERTON FROM WALSALL BUT IT NEVER WORKED OUT.... DECKED THE COACH AND ENDED BACK AT WALSALL FOR HIS TROUBLES.... PLAYED FOR PORT VALE AFTER THAT TOO 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Posts: 2 386


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:14:29 PM »
He would never be on the pitch in todays game. Do you reckon he would take a knee???.........
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 376


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:28:27 PM »
That one I would have never got.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 427



« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:36:19 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:14:29 PM
He would never be on the pitch in todays game. Do you reckon he would take a knee???.........

He'd take out someone else's knee.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:37:26 AM »
NO GOOGLING YA CUNTS 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
Posts: 9 664

Superstar


« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:25:46 PM »
Skinny,gaycunt,Arsenal,70s ..... waiting for google results
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 165


« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:37:15 PM »
The top one is Bob Carolgees and the bottom one is Sue Barker.

Give me my two free pints.

Mido
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:00:11 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:37:15 PM
The top one is Bob Carolgees and the bottom one is Sue Barker.

Give me my two free pints.

Mido


JUST SAY YA DON'T KNOW YA YOUNG CUNT  😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 170



« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:03:00 PM »
H from Steps
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 580

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:06:04 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:03:00 PM
H from Steps


FUCKING CLOSE BUT NOT QUITE A CIGAR.....
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Posts: 2 386


« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:50:02 PM »
Not a scooby on this 1. Its defo Arsenal very late late 70's (strip)........
nekder365
Posts: 2 386


« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:00:21 PM »
Who won the FA Cup in 1979?  Still dont know the name of him but the shirt is from that year i think.....Your a cunt Lids im pulling my hair out here..........
