Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 24, 2020, 02:10:23 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NAME THE PLAYER ?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: NAME THE PLAYER ? (Read 435 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:50:48 PM »
SCORED A CRUCIAL GOAL AGAINST US YEARS BACK......
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 203
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:55:05 PM »
Bob Hatton?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 376
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:58:29 PM »
Bob Hatton?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:01:48 PM »
👍
SCORED 215 GOALS IN 617 MATCHES FOR VARIOUS CLUBS 👍
SCORED THE GOAL IN THE 1975 FA CUP QUARTER FINAL AGAINST US WHEN WE LOST 1-0
THAT SEASON WE BEAT BIRMINGHAM HOME AND AWAY 3-0 IN BOTH GAMES AS WELL 😭
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 203
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:23:11 PM »
Was there a pint on this question as well?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:30:53 PM »
Quote from: TMG501 on
Yesterday
at 01:23:11 PM
Was there a pint on this question as well?
DON'T PUSH IT 😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 01:31:54 PM »
NOT MANY WILL REMEMBER THIS ONE 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 401
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 01:35:05 PM »
Derek Duggan ?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 170
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 01:44:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 01:01:48 PM
👍
SCORED 215 GOALS IN 617 MATCHES FOR VARIOUS CLUBS 👍
SCORED THE GOAL IN THE 1975 FA CUP QUARTER FINAL AGAINST US WHEN WE LOST 1-0
THAT SEASON WE BEAT BIRMINGHAM HOME AND AWAY 3-0 IN BOTH GAMES AS WELL 😭
I was there. Nowts changed
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 01:49:28 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Yesterday
at 01:35:05 PM
Derek Duggan ?
YOU MEAN DOUGAN 👍
NO 😂😂😂👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
clag01
Online
Posts: 212
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 02:01:09 PM »
Joe Laidlaw.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 02:13:20 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on
Yesterday
at 02:01:09 PM
Joe Laidlaw.
👍 CORRECT
AND WHAT A GREAT SERVANT TO BORO HE WAS 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 02:47:34 PM »
RIGHT YER FUCKERS..... YA WON'T GET THIS ONE 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 376
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 02:48:51 PM »
Derby player?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 02:50:13 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 02:48:51 PM
Derby player?
NO.... ONLY HAD 3 CLUBS IN HIS LIFE.... PROPER OLD ENGLISH CENTRE FORWARD 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 386
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 02:52:53 PM »
Could be Wright or wrong.........Same name as your favourite poster on Cob????..........I think we have read the same site Lids.........
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 386
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 02:54:37 PM »
I would of gone Dougan??? never would have guessed Laidlaw......
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 03:07:07 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 02:52:53 PM
Could be Wright or wrong.........Same name as your favourite poster on Cob????..........I think we have read the same site Lids.........
KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT THEN 😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 427
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 03:07:42 PM »
Is it Laurie Cunningham?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 376
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 03:29:25 PM »
Terry Conroy?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 03:31:54 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 03:29:25 PM
Terry Conroy?
NO 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Reidydog
Offline
Posts: 303
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 04:07:21 PM »
Bernie Wright. Hard as a coffin nail that bloke.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 04:10:32 PM »
Quote from: Reidydog on
Yesterday
at 04:07:21 PM
Bernie Wright. Hard as a coffin nail that bloke.
👍
WENT TO EVERTON FROM WALSALL BUT IT NEVER WORKED OUT.... DECKED THE COACH AND ENDED BACK AT WALSALL FOR HIS TROUBLES.... PLAYED FOR PORT VALE AFTER THAT TOO 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 386
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 04:14:29 PM »
He would never be on the pitch in todays game. Do you reckon he would take a knee???.........
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 376
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 04:28:27 PM »
That one I would have never got.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 427
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 04:36:19 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 04:14:29 PM
He would never be on the pitch in todays game. Do you reckon he would take a knee???.........
He'd take out someone else's knee.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 11:37:26 AM »
NO GOOGLING YA CUNTS 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 664
Superstar
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 12:25:46 PM »
Skinny,gaycunt,Arsenal,70s ..... waiting for google results
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 165
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 12:37:15 PM »
The top one is Bob Carolgees and the bottom one is Sue Barker.
Give me my two free pints.
Mido
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 01:00:11 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 12:37:15 PM
The top one is Bob Carolgees and the bottom one is Sue Barker.
Give me my two free pints.
Mido
JUST SAY YA DON'T KNOW YA YOUNG CUNT 😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 170
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 01:03:00 PM »
H from Steps
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 580
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 01:06:04 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:03:00 PM
H from Steps
FUCKING CLOSE BUT NOT QUITE A CIGAR.....
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 386
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 01:50:02 PM »
Not a scooby on this 1. Its defo Arsenal very late late 70's (strip)........
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 386
Re: NAME THE PLAYER ?
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 02:00:21 PM »
Who won the FA Cup in 1979? Still dont know the name of him but the shirt is from that year i think.....Your a cunt Lids im pulling my hair out here..........
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...