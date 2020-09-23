Welcome,
September 23, 2020, 12:03:39 PM
THIS BLOKE 👎
Author
Topic: THIS BLOKE 👎 (Read 152 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 555
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
THIS BLOKE 👎
«
on:
Today
at 09:42:32 AM »
ISN'T DOING THE JOB WE PAY HIM TO DO AND THE STAFF HE HAS SURROUNDED HIMSELF WITH.... IE PRITTI PATEL ARE FUCKING USELESS 👎😠👎
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 514
Re: THIS BLOKE 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:45:01 AM »
What part of his job isn't he doing?
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 751
Re: THIS BLOKE 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:50:00 AM »
The part where he has a clear plan on how we get life back to normal
