Unless being a drug addict automatically leads to public execution, I'm not overly sure of the relevance. Nobody is suggesting we'd like to have play cribbage with him over scones but I hope there's never a world where choking a man to death under the power of the government is deemed acceptable.
He didn't choke and he wasn't publicly executed, he died of a heart attack caused by his sickle cell anemia and exacerbated by his fentenyl use and his Covid 19 infection.
His arrest did not cause his death and he would have died anyway.
Go read his first autopsy, that was its conclusion.