September 23, 2020, 02:09:21 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Katie Hopkins in The U.S.A.
Bernie
Posts: 5 905


« on: Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM »
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 939


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:38:55 PM »
Buck.



 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 414



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:44:53 PM »
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 589


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:48:54 PM »
I wonder what a spitting image puppet of her would be like because she already looks like one.  :pd:
Bob_Ender
Posts: 579


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:56:52 AM »
Get t bed you lot,I'll put the lights off....Kids Bellies..(mido)
towz
Posts: 8 991


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:44 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw


Hateful bigots are very popular in the US, see the orange cunt for reference
RedSteel
Posts: 9 911

UTB


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:50:34 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:09:44 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw


Hateful bigots are very popular in the US, see the orange cunt for reference

Bigots, you mean folk who are pissed off with people who loot and burn down buildings because some waste of space died of a drug overdose.

Towz what are your thoughts on Starmer back tracking on Brexit faster than an Italian tank during world war 2 you salty cunt! 

towz
Posts: 8 991


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:51:51 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 06:50:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:09:44 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw


Hateful bigots are very popular in the US, see the orange cunt for reference

Bigots, you mean folk who are pissed off with people who loot and burn down buildings because some waste of space died of a drug overdose.

Towz what are your thoughts on Starmer back tracking on Brexit faster than an Italian tank during world war 2 you salty cunt! 



I think you know the answer, it begins with I couldn't and ends with give a fuck
RedSteel
Posts: 9 911

UTB


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:01:30 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:51:51 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 06:50:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:09:44 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw


Hateful bigots are very popular in the US, see the orange cunt for reference

Bigots, you mean folk who are pissed off with people who loot and burn down buildings because some waste of space died of a drug overdose.

Towz what are your thoughts on Starmer back tracking on Brexit faster than an Italian tank during world war 2 you salty cunt! 



I think you know the answer, it begins with I couldn't and ends with give a fuck

So transparent with your BS, we know it cuts deep to all you far left out of touch shit weasels  :nige:

Don't worry he hasn't a chance regardless of his moment of clarity, though he could pave the way for Labour being an opposition in 10yrs time  :ponce:

Are you back on Tatooine grafting yet we owld fruit  :ponce:
Priv
Posts: 1 421


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:45:05 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 03:48:54 PM
I wonder what a spitting image puppet of her would be like because she already looks like one.  :pd:

A bit like Boris one but with longer hair. Im sure you can knock something up PD.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 59


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:00:24 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 03:48:54 PM
I wonder what a spitting image puppet of her would be like because she already looks like one.  :pd:

Dont need a puppet... just stick your hand up her cunt and work the mouth
Bernie
Posts: 5 905


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:03:52 AM »
U.S.A. will go up in flames when DJT gets his second term. Hopefully he will send the national guard in to blast the cunts off the streets
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 174


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:14:01 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:03:52 AM
U.S.A. will go up in flames when DJT gets his second term. Hopefully he will send the national guard in to blast the cunts off the streets

It'll burn when the officers who arrested the drug addict George Floyd are freed as he died of a drug overdose. 

Pallys bar stool

Posts: 19


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:22:18 PM »
Unless being a drug addict automatically leads to public execution, I'm not overly sure of the relevance. Nobody is suggesting we'd like to have play cribbage with him over scones but I hope there's never a world where choking a man to death under the power of the government is deemed acceptable.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 174


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:29:35 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:22:18 PM
Unless being a drug addict automatically leads to public execution, I'm not overly sure of the relevance. Nobody is suggesting we'd like to have play cribbage with him over scones but I hope there's never a world where choking a man to death under the power of the government is deemed acceptable.

He didn't choke and he wasn't publicly executed, he died of a heart attack caused by his sickle cell anemia and exacerbated by his fentenyl use and his Covid 19 infection.

His arrest did not cause his death and he would have died anyway.

Go read his first autopsy, that was its conclusion.
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 19


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:45:43 PM »
:souey :souey
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 174


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:59:47 PM »
The autopsy report from Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office concludes the cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression"

This medical examiner's report does not mention asphyxiation. However, according to prosecutors, in charging documents filed last week, early results "revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation."

They subsequently hired Jerrfery Epstein's medical examiner, you know the one who said he killed himself to find that poor old George was asphyxiated.
