Hateful bigots are very popular in the US, see the orange cunt for reference
Bigots, you mean folk who are pissed off with people who loot and burn down buildings because some waste of space died of a drug overdose.
Towz what are your thoughts on Starmer back tracking on Brexit faster than an Italian tank during world war 2 you salty cunt!
I think you know the answer, it begins with I couldn't and ends with give a fuck
So transparent with your BS, we know it cuts deep to all you far left out of touch shit weasels
Don't worry he hasn't a chance regardless of his moment of clarity, though he could pave the way for Labour being an opposition in 10yrs time
Are you back on Tatooine grafting yet we owld fruit