September 23, 2020, 07:25:47 AM
Author Topic: Katie Hopkins in The U.S.A.
Bernie
Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:38:55 PM
Buck.



 
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:44:53 PM
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:48:54 PM
I wonder what a spitting image puppet of her would be like because she already looks like one.  :pd:
Bob_Ender
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:56:52 AM
Get t bed you lot,I'll put the lights off....Kids Bellies..(mido)
towz
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:09:44 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw


Hateful bigots are very popular in the US, see the orange cunt for reference
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #6 on: Today at 06:50:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:09:44 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw


Hateful bigots are very popular in the US, see the orange cunt for reference

Bigots, you mean folk who are pissed off with people who loot and burn down buildings because some waste of space died of a drug overdose.

Towz what are your thoughts on Starmer back tracking on Brexit faster than an Italian tank during world war 2 you salty cunt! 

towz
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:51:51 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 06:50:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:09:44 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw


Hateful bigots are very popular in the US, see the orange cunt for reference

Bigots, you mean folk who are pissed off with people who loot and burn down buildings because some waste of space died of a drug overdose.

Towz what are your thoughts on Starmer back tracking on Brexit faster than an Italian tank during world war 2 you salty cunt! 



I think you know the answer, it begins with I couldn't and ends with give a fuck
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #8 on: Today at 07:01:30 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:51:51 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 06:50:34 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:09:44 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:42 PM
She's shakin' up a storm over there

If you can hear her over all the screaming and Yee-haws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEppFiMd2Zw


Hateful bigots are very popular in the US, see the orange cunt for reference

Bigots, you mean folk who are pissed off with people who loot and burn down buildings because some waste of space died of a drug overdose.

Towz what are your thoughts on Starmer back tracking on Brexit faster than an Italian tank during world war 2 you salty cunt! 



I think you know the answer, it begins with I couldn't and ends with give a fuck

So transparent with your BS, we know it cuts deep to all you far left out of touch shit weasels  :nige:

Don't worry he hasn't a chance regardless of his moment of clarity, though he could pave the way for Labour being an opposition in 10yrs time  :ponce:

Are you back on Tatooine grafting yet we owld fruit  :ponce:
