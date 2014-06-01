Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Where is towz?  (Read 133 times)
RIK MAYALL
« on: Today at 03:03:22 PM »
Not seen him on here for a while. Didn't he say he was coming back to the UK?
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:10:02 PM »
Been a much nicer place since that cunt fucked off.




 




 monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:19:35 PM »
Think he said he had to do a 12 week shift because of Covid, so hes probably having some extended time off  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:26:46 PM »
It's Ok lads.  TOWZ is staying with me.

He is perfectly safe and having a very fulfilling time in the basement.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:40:54 PM »
Probably fuckin sulking because of the tax.



 rava




 lost
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:59:00 PM »
I'm here why like?
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:02:56 PM »
so fuc 
towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:03:29 PM »
Exactly
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:05:10 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:03:29 PM
Exactly


Just wondered where you were, you'd been quiet for once, and too long
Skinz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:14:34 PM »
It worked!!

:bc:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:19:46 PM »
 :alastair:



 
