RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 292





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 292Once in every lifetime Where is towz? « on: Today at 03:03:22 PM » Not seen him on here for a while. Didn't he say he was coming back to the UK? Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 936





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 936Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Where is towz? « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:10:02 PM »



















Been a much nicer place since that cunt fucked off. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 087





Posts: 43 087 Re: Where is towz? « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:19:35 PM » Think he said he had to do a 12 week shift because of Covid, so hes probably having some extended time off Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 407







Posts: 15 407 Re: Where is towz? « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:26:46 PM » It's Ok lads. TOWZ is staying with me.



He is perfectly safe and having a very fulfilling time in the basement. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 936





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 936Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Where is towz? « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:40:54 PM »

















Probably fuckin sulking because of the tax. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.