September 22, 2020, 04:48:54 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Where is towz?
Author
Topic: Where is towz? (Read 133 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 292
Once in every lifetime
Where is towz?
«
on:
Today
at 03:03:22 PM »
Not seen him on here for a while. Didn't he say he was coming back to the UK?
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 936
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:10:02 PM »
Been a much nicer place since that cunt fucked off.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 087
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:19:35 PM »
Think he said he had to do a 12 week shift because of Covid, so hes probably having some extended time off
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 407
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:26:46 PM »
It's Ok lads. TOWZ is staying with me.
He is perfectly safe and having a very fulfilling time in the basement.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 936
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:40:54 PM »
Probably fuckin sulking because of the tax.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 986
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:59:00 PM »
I'm here why like?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 292
Once in every lifetime
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:02:56 PM »
so fuc
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 986
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:03:29 PM »
Exactly
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 292
Once in every lifetime
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:05:10 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 04:03:29 PM
Exactly
Just wondered where you were, you'd been quiet for once, and too long
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 481
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:14:34 PM »
It worked!!
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 936
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Where is towz?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:19:46 PM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
