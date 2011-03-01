Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NHS Spitfire  (Read 357 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« on: Today at 02:52:37 PM »
 jc jc to both

Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 937


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:58:49 PM »
Bastard. Fuckin forgot about it.



 rava
nekder365
Posts: 2 340


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:00:10 PM »
The wife or the plane???.........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:02:02 PM »
Plenty there to see me arrive, with many a cheer and tugged forelock
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 58


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:02:35 PM »
Cunts changed the flight path from the other day so i missed it too
nekder365
Posts: 2 340


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:06:11 PM »
Tbh i am gutted i missed it......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:06:41 PM »
If I EVER find out how to upload photos.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:09:42 PM »
I saw a notification on Facebook this morning coz I izz down witt der kidz
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 297


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:23:46 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:06:41 PM
If I EVER find out how to upload photos.....


https://imgbb.com/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:55:42 PM »
 :like:

Watch this go tits up


<img src="https://i.ibb.co/0Bq3Bnc/IMG-1641.jpg" alt="IMG-1641" border="0">
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:56:03 PM »
 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :bc:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:57:15 PM »
I meant to press preview  :nige:

So I uploaded a couple of shots - what do I do then. There's too many choices; if there's 4 free spaces in a car park I'm fucked
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 297


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:58:17 PM »
Once you upload the image to the link i posted you, click the pic, copy image address, post on here, highlight what you've posted then click the frame above.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 297


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:58:49 PM »
Bobs Image
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:11:27 PM »
 mick
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:15:25 PM »


Why is it coming out as a x?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:19:13 PM »
Fuck it

Close your eyes and imagine the underbelly of a Spitfire.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:23:28 PM »



Well worth the wait, Bob
 :bc: :bc:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 413



« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:26:08 PM »
Fuck me - wonders never cease

If thicko BO-BENDER can learn this maybe MONKEH will now figure out how to use emojis?

 :pd:



















No, he won't.

 
Pile
Posts: 40 886



« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:07:45 PM »
i was at the other North Tees (near the river) and watched it fly from North Tees hospital, to James cook, do a lap there and fly right over us.  :like:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 909

UTB


« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:29:52 PM »
I knew fook all about, pissed off I missed it  lost
Pile
Posts: 40 886



« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:43:45 PM »
It was amazing mate.  :like:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 909

UTB


« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:53:56 PM »
El Capitan
Posts: 43 094


« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:56:36 PM »
Good picture Bob  :like:


You useless cunt 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:30:06 PM »
Thank you....errr
Snoozy
Posts: 303


« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:52:49 PM »
Mein Grandfarter zaw von of zoze in 1941. RIP.
Don pepe
Posts: 803


« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:48:16 PM »
What time was it over jcuh? Was in there this morning
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 159



« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:52:56 PM »
About 1:40 ish
