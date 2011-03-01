Welcome,
September 22, 2020, 11:19:38 PM
NHS Spitfire
Author
Topic: NHS Spitfire (Read 357 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
NHS Spitfire
«
on:
Today
at 02:52:37 PM »
to both
Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:58:49 PM »
Bastard. Fuckin forgot about it.
nekder365
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:00:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:52:37 PM
to both
Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it
The wife or the plane???.........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:02:02 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 03:00:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:52:37 PM
to both
Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it
The wife or the plane???.........
Plenty there to see me arrive, with many a cheer and tugged forelock
boro_boro_boro
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:02:35 PM »
Cunts changed the flight path from the other day so i missed it too
nekder365
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:06:11 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on
Today
at 03:02:35 PM
Cunts changed the flight path from the other day so i missed it too
Tbh i am gutted i missed it......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:06:41 PM »
If I EVER find out how to upload photos.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:09:42 PM »
I saw a notification on Facebook this morning coz I izz down witt der kidz
RIK MAYALL
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:23:46 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 03:06:41 PM
If I EVER find out how to upload photos.....
https://imgbb.com/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:55:42 PM »
Watch this go tits up
<img src="
https://i.ibb.co/0Bq3Bnc/IMG-1641.jpg
" alt="IMG-1641" border="0">
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:56:03 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 04:55:42 PM
Watch this go tits up
<img src="
https://i.ibb.co/0Bq3Bnc/IMG-1641.jpg
" alt="IMG-1641" border="0">
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:57:15 PM »
I meant to press preview
So I uploaded a couple of shots - what do I do then. There's too many choices; if there's 4 free spaces in a car park I'm fucked
RIK MAYALL
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 04:58:17 PM »
Once you upload the image to the link i posted you, click the pic, copy image address, post on here, highlight what you've posted then click the frame above.
RIK MAYALL
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:58:49 PM »
Bobs Image
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:11:27 PM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:15:25 PM »
Why is it coming out as a x?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:19:13 PM »
Fuck it
Close your eyes and imagine the underbelly of a Spitfire.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:23:28 PM »
Well
worth the wait, Bob
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 05:26:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:23:28 PM
Well
worth the wait, Bob
Fuck me - wonders never cease
If thicko BO-BENDER can learn this maybe MONKEH will now figure out how to use emojis?
No, he won't.
Pile
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 06:07:45 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:52:37 PM
to both
Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it
i was at the other North Tees (near the river) and watched it fly from North Tees hospital, to James cook, do a lap there and fly right over us.
RedSteel
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 06:29:52 PM »
I knew fook all about, pissed off I missed it
Pile
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 06:43:45 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 06:29:52 PM
I knew fook all about, pissed off I missed it
It was amazing mate.
RedSteel
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 06:53:56 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:43:45 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 06:29:52 PM
I knew fook all about, pissed off I missed it
It was amazing mate.
El Capitan
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 06:56:36 PM »
Good picture Bob
You useless cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 08:30:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:56:36 PM
Good picture Bob
You useless cunt
Thank you....errr
Snoozy
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 09:52:49 PM »
Mein Grandfarter zaw von of zoze in 1941. RIP.
Don pepe
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 10:48:16 PM »
What time was it over jcuh? Was in there this morning
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 10:52:56 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 10:48:16 PM
What time was it over jcuh? Was in there this morning
About 1:40 ish
