September 22, 2020, 04:48:38 PM
NHS Spitfire
Author
Topic: NHS Spitfire
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 149
NHS Spitfire
«
on:
Today
at 02:52:37 PM »
to both
Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 936
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:58:49 PM »
Bastard. Fuckin forgot about it.
nekder365
Posts: 2 334
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:00:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:52:37 PM
to both
Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it
The wife or the plane???.........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 149
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:02:02 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 03:00:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:52:37 PM
to both
Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it
The wife or the plane???.........
Plenty there to see me arrive, with many a cheer and tugged forelock
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 58
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:02:35 PM »
Cunts changed the flight path from the other day so i missed it too
nekder365
Posts: 2 334
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:06:11 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on
Today
at 03:02:35 PM
Cunts changed the flight path from the other day so i missed it too
Tbh i am gutted i missed it......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 149
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:06:41 PM »
If I EVER find out how to upload photos.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 149
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:09:42 PM »
I saw a notification on Facebook this morning coz I izz down witt der kidz
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 292
Once in every lifetime
Re: NHS Spitfire
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:23:46 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 03:06:41 PM
If I EVER find out how to upload photos.....
https://imgbb.com/
