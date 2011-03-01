Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NHS Spitfire  (Read 121 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 02:52:37 PM »
 jc jc to both

Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:58:49 PM »
Bastard. Fuckin forgot about it.



 rava
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:00:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:52:37 PM
jc jc to both

Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it

The wife or the plane???.........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:02:02 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:00:10 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:52:37 PM
jc jc to both

Went to North Tees where my wife works; plenty there to see it

The wife or the plane???.........

Plenty there to see me arrive, with many a cheer and tugged forelock
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:02:35 PM »
Cunts changed the flight path from the other day so i missed it too
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:06:11 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 03:02:35 PM
Cunts changed the flight path from the other day so i missed it too

Tbh i am gutted i missed it......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:06:41 PM »
If I EVER find out how to upload photos.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:09:42 PM »
I saw a notification on Facebook this morning coz I izz down witt der kidz
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:23:46 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:06:41 PM
If I EVER find out how to upload photos.....


https://imgbb.com/
