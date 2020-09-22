Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 22, 2020, 02:16:57 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This is why COB is the best message board around
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: This is why COB is the best message board around (Read 136 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 863
This is why COB is the best message board around
«
on:
Today
at 11:43:23 AM »
Have a read of this thread
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/les-ferdinand-on-why-qpr-players-didn%E2%80%99t-take-a-knee-on-friday.8477/page-4#post-168138
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 332
Re: This is why COB is the best message board around
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:29:33 PM »
You were there right Rifes? Did you hear "monumental" applause ring out at the taking of the knee?.....
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 863
Re: This is why COB is the best message board around
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:32:55 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:29:33 PM
You were there right Rifes? Did you hear "monumental" applause ring out at the taking of the knee?.....
No, it was mixed. Some people booed and others clapped. Rob is tragic and full of shite
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 332
Re: This is why COB is the best message board around
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:36:05 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 12:32:55 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:29:33 PM
You were there right Rifes? Did you hear "monumental" applause ring out at the taking of the knee?.....
No, it was mixed. Some people booed and others clapped. Rob is tragic and full of shite
Some of the comments on there are mind boggling.....Go get em Rifes!!...... :)
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 863
Re: This is why COB is the best message board around
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:39:08 PM »
Patience young ken, their time is coming
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 332
Re: This is why COB is the best message board around
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:40:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 12:39:08 PM
Patience young ken, their time is coming
Thumbs x2.......
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 361
Re: This is why COB is the best message board around
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:23:21 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 11:43:23 AM
Have a read of this thread
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/les-ferdinand-on-why-qpr-players-didn%E2%80%99t-take-a-knee-on-friday.8477/page-4#post-168138
Boromart showing himself up as a clueless arrogant tit completely out of his depth yet again.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...