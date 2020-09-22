Bobupanddown

The BBC gravy train 2020
September 22, 2020, 11:40:17 AM
https://www.taxpayersalliance.com/bbc_rich_list_2020

Key findings

The highest paid star in 2019-20 was Gary Lineker, with a £1,752,500 salary. This is the same as what he received in 2018-19.

The highest paid executive in 2019-20 was Tony Hall, the former director general. He received a total of £471,000 in salary and taxable benefits. This includes access to a car and driver.

There were a total of 253 senior leaders at the BBC in 2019-20. Their pay bill came to £37.5 million, or £148,221 on average.

Zoe Ball, a Radio 2 presenter, received £1,362,500 last year and £372,500 in 2018-19. This amounted to a £990,000 pay rise, or 266 per cent. This is in spite of her show losing one million listeners.

In 2019-20, Fiona Bruce received £452,500 for 40 episodes of Question Time and 50 presentation days on BBC One. This compares to a salary of £257,500 the previous year and 100 presentation days for BBC One and 10 episodes of Question Time.

Piers Wenger (controller, drama commissioning) was the second highest paid senior staff member not on the executive committee. He was paid £272,500. He claimed £130 on a night at a 4-star spa hotel outside Venice which has 68 different treatments. He also expensed £6,597 on a return flight to Los Angeles. The BBC has recently pledged £100 million of its TV budget to produce diverse and inclusive content.

Median earnings across the BBC were £45,500 in 2019-20. This is double median earnings in the North East of England and 83 per cent higher than median earnings across the UK (£24,897).





plazmuh

Reply #2 on: September 22, 2020, 07:18:59 PM



Whoops sorry about that the BBC does not use the truth



at all..



My mistake..



Im assuming the Truth will be charged seperately..

Whoops sorry about that the BBC does not use the truth

at all..

My mistake..

Minge

Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:15:53 PM
Yeah, cant argue with that .

Id pay a tenner a week if all adverts were fucked off

nekder365

Posts: 2 374 Re: The BBC gravy train 2020 « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 PM » I would want to pay but my issue is not really the Beeb but a stand against Capita who lied and bullied people for 3 years saying the "law" was being broken by not having a licence, which is not at all true.

How many people were even locked up 20/30 yrs ago (or even a heavy fine) that have never been apologised to or even had a "criminal" record expunged at the behest of the Beeb?



And yet the Beeb refuse to sack Capita and still employ the company to collect fees to this day. The company use bully boy tactics to scare and intimidate weak people but if you know what to say and do with this company they write you off for 2 years then start the chase all over again...... Logged

38red

Reply #13 on: Today at 12:36:08 AM

How many people were even locked up 20/30 yrs ago (or even a heavy fine) that have never been apologised to or even had a "criminal" record expunged at the behest of the Beeb?



And yet the Beeb refuse to sack Capita and still employ the company to collect fees to this day. The company use bully boy tactics to scare and intimidate weak people but if you know what to say and do with this company they write you off for 2 years then start the chase all over again......



The same. I legitimately cancelled my licence about 10 years ago after my telly died. i hadn't watched it for over a year before it's demise. I started getting Crapita letters which were offensive, presumptuous, threatening and factually incorrect. I'd intended to get another licence when I replaced my TV but thought 'fuck them'.