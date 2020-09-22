Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The BBC gravy train 2020  (Read 388 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: September 22, 2020, 11:40:17 AM »
https://www.taxpayersalliance.com/bbc_rich_list_2020
Key findings

The highest paid star in 2019-20 was Gary Lineker, with a £1,752,500 salary. This is the same as what he received in 2018-19.

The highest paid executive in 2019-20 was Tony Hall, the former director general. He received a total of £471,000 in salary and taxable benefits. This includes access to a car and driver.

There were a total of 253 senior leaders at the BBC in 2019-20. Their pay bill came to £37.5 million, or £148,221 on average.

Zoe Ball, a Radio 2 presenter, received £1,362,500 last year and £372,500 in 2018-19. This amounted to a £990,000 pay rise, or 266 per cent. This is in spite of her show losing one million listeners.

In 2019-20, Fiona Bruce received £452,500 for 40 episodes of Question Time and 50 presentation days on BBC One. This compares to a salary of £257,500 the previous year and 100 presentation days for BBC One and 10 episodes of Question Time.

Piers Wenger (controller, drama commissioning) was the second highest paid senior staff member not on the executive committee. He was paid £272,500. He claimed £130 on a night at a 4-star spa hotel outside Venice which has 68 different treatments. He also expensed £6,597 on a return flight to Los Angeles. The BBC has recently pledged £100 million of its TV budget to produce diverse and inclusive content.

Median earnings across the BBC were £45,500 in 2019-20. This is double median earnings in the North East of England and 83 per cent higher than median earnings across the UK (£24,897).
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: September 22, 2020, 11:54:27 AM »
Worth every penny.    :pope2:
CoB scum
plazmuh
« Reply #2 on: September 22, 2020, 07:18:59 PM »
Im assuming the Truth will be charged seperately..

Whoops sorry about that the BBC does not use the truth

at all..

My mistake..

 :like:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: September 22, 2020, 07:59:49 PM »
Not heard a thing about my tv licence yet :ponce: wankers
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #4 on: September 22, 2020, 08:11:56 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on September 22, 2020, 07:59:49 PM
Not heard a thing about my tv licence yet :ponce: wankers
Nor me  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: September 22, 2020, 08:58:11 PM »
I am at the end of my 2 year break from them...Piss easy to do.....
Minge
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:39:20 PM »
Isn't it around £3 A week , I'd rather pay it and have no adverts
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 04:39:20 PM
Isn't it around £3 A week , I'd rather pay it and have no adverts

Nobody is saying you can't.

What's Nonceflix? 57p a week? Amazon similar?

If you want it, pay for it. But don't expect those who don't want it to pay for it. Pretty simple really.
Spidoolie

« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:53:41 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 04:39:20 PM
Isn't it around £3 A week , I'd rather pay it and have no adverts


Having no adverts doesn't increase the programme quality. They is still the occasional gem on the BBC but for the most part it is shit
Minge
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:15:53 PM »
Yeah, cant argue with that .
Id pay a tenner a week if all adverts were fucked off
nekder365
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 PM »
I would want to pay but my issue is not really the Beeb but a stand against Capita who lied and bullied people for 3 years saying the "law" was being broken by not having a licence, which is not at all true.
How many people were even locked up 20/30 yrs ago (or even a heavy fine) that have never been apologised to or even had a "criminal" record expunged at the behest of the Beeb?

And yet the Beeb refuse to sack Capita and still employ the company to collect fees to this day. The company use bully boy tactics to scare and intimidate weak people but if you know what to say and do with this company they write you off for 2 years then start the chase all over again......
Steboro
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:19:33 PM »
What about Dot Cotton? 
nekder365
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:26:06 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 09:19:33 PM
What about Dot Cotton? 

Was there a storyline about her and the license fee?......Another Beeb bullying tactic about it if so.......
38red
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:36:08 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:15:11 PM
I would want to pay but my issue is not really the Beeb but a stand against Capita who lied and bullied people for 3 years saying the "law" was being broken by not having a licence, which is not at all true.
How many people were even locked up 20/30 yrs ago (or even a heavy fine) that have never been apologised to or even had a "criminal" record expunged at the behest of the Beeb?

And yet the Beeb refuse to sack Capita and still employ the company to collect fees to this day. The company use bully boy tactics to scare and intimidate weak people but if you know what to say and do with this company they write you off for 2 years then start the chase all over again......

The same. I legitimately cancelled my licence about 10 years ago after my telly died. i hadn't watched it for over a year before it's demise. I started getting Crapita letters which were offensive, presumptuous, threatening and factually incorrect. I'd intended to get another licence when I replaced my TV but thought 'fuck them'.
nekder365
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:51:49 AM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 12:36:08 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:15:11 PM
I would want to pay but my issue is not really the Beeb but a stand against Capita who lied and bullied people for 3 years saying the "law" was being broken by not having a licence, which is not at all true.
How many people were even locked up 20/30 yrs ago (or even a heavy fine) that have never been apologised to or even had a "criminal" record expunged at the behest of the Beeb?

And yet the Beeb refuse to sack Capita and still employ the company to collect fees to this day. The company use bully boy tactics to scare and intimidate weak people but if you know what to say and do with this company they write you off for 2 years then start the chase all over again......

The same. I legitimately cancelled my licence about 10 years ago after my telly died. i hadn't watched it for over a year before it's demise. I started getting Crapita letters which were offensive, presumptuous, threatening and factually incorrect. I'd intended to get another licence when I replaced my TV but thought 'fuck them'.

I got 1 at my late mum-in-laws bungalow in Guisborough, the nob had been torturing some of the old folks (under the free age) for a bit. I let him have 2 mins then flew at the door told him to fuck off and told him his rights of access  to the door was being withdrawn (just send them an email saying that) he ran to his car and when he got to his car gave it the verbals so i legged it after him and he shot off.
1 week later she got the letter for no contact for 2yrs.....
