September 23, 2020, 07:47:54 PM
Author Topic: The BBC gravy train 2020  (Read 324 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 11:40:17 AM »
https://www.taxpayersalliance.com/bbc_rich_list_2020
Key findings

The highest paid star in 2019-20 was Gary Lineker, with a £1,752,500 salary. This is the same as what he received in 2018-19.

The highest paid executive in 2019-20 was Tony Hall, the former director general. He received a total of £471,000 in salary and taxable benefits. This includes access to a car and driver.

There were a total of 253 senior leaders at the BBC in 2019-20. Their pay bill came to £37.5 million, or £148,221 on average.

Zoe Ball, a Radio 2 presenter, received £1,362,500 last year and £372,500 in 2018-19. This amounted to a £990,000 pay rise, or 266 per cent. This is in spite of her show losing one million listeners.

In 2019-20, Fiona Bruce received £452,500 for 40 episodes of Question Time and 50 presentation days on BBC One. This compares to a salary of £257,500 the previous year and 100 presentation days for BBC One and 10 episodes of Question Time.

Piers Wenger (controller, drama commissioning) was the second highest paid senior staff member not on the executive committee. He was paid £272,500. He claimed £130 on a night at a 4-star spa hotel outside Venice which has 68 different treatments. He also expensed £6,597 on a return flight to Los Angeles. The BBC has recently pledged £100 million of its TV budget to produce diverse and inclusive content.

Median earnings across the BBC were £45,500 in 2019-20. This is double median earnings in the North East of England and 83 per cent higher than median earnings across the UK (£24,897).
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:54:27 AM »
Worth every penny.    :pope2:
CoB scum
plazmuh
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:18:59 PM »
Im assuming the Truth will be charged seperately..

Whoops sorry about that the BBC does not use the truth

at all..

My mistake..

 :like:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:59:49 PM »
Not heard a thing about my tv licence yet :ponce: wankers
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:11:56 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 07:59:49 PM
Not heard a thing about my tv licence yet :ponce: wankers
Nor me  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:58:11 PM »
I am at the end of my 2 year break from them...Piss easy to do.....
Minge
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:39:20 PM »
Isn't it around £3 A week , I'd rather pay it and have no adverts
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:39:20 PM
Isn't it around £3 A week , I'd rather pay it and have no adverts

Nobody is saying you can't.

What's Nonceflix? 57p a week? Amazon similar?

If you want it, pay for it. But don't expect those who don't want it to pay for it. Pretty simple really.
Spidoolie

« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:53:41 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 04:39:20 PM
Isn't it around £3 A week , I'd rather pay it and have no adverts


Having no adverts doesn't increase the programme quality. They is still the occasional gem on the BBC but for the most part it is shit
Minge
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:15:53 PM »
Yeah, cant argue with that .
Id pay a tenner a week if all adverts were fucked off
