Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 22, 2020, 07:07:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Latest government advice  (Read 340 times)
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 588


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:06:21 AM »
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 937


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:17:26 AM »
 charles
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 577


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:30:35 AM »
'kin hell Dwarfy,just fucked my day right up,won't be able to unthink that till I have a drink tonight (alf)
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 410



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:59:48 PM »
I bet her fanny smells like tinned corned beef.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Spidoolie

Offline Offline

Posts: 47


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:35:19 PM »
And here's me thinking you are a polite dwarf.  
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 863


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:36:51 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:59:48 PM
I bet her fanny smells like tinned corned beef.

 

Tuna and corned beef mixed with garlic mayo and a side of stilton perhaps
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 410



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:42:26 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:36:51 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 12:59:48 PM
I bet her fanny smells like tinned corned beef.

 

Tuna and corned beef mixed with garlic mayo and a side of stilton perhaps

That only holds true if you savor the full whiff off her bum hole at the same time.

Bliss.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 577


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:39:47 PM »
Wish I'd not opened this thread again,fuck it,I'm hitting the brandy,it's the only answer (mclaren,not the smiley one)
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 735


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:53:42 PM »
Covid deaths are like blokes who still get blow jobs from their wives.
I hear about them and see them on the TV, but I don't actually know any.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 156



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:54:16 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:53:42 PM
Covid deaths are like blokes who still get blow jobs from their wives.
I hear about them and see them on the TV, but I don't actually know any.

Hello
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 588


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:21:26 PM »
 :chrisk:
Logged
CoB scum
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 735


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:58:43 PM »
 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 