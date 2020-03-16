Welcome,
September 22, 2020, 07:07:41 PM
Latest government advice
Author
Topic: Latest government advice (Read 340 times)
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 588
Not big and not clever
Latest government advice
«
on:
Today
at 09:06:21 AM »
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 937
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:17:26 AM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 577
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:30:35 AM »
'kin hell Dwarfy,just fucked my day right up,won't be able to unthink that till I have a drink tonight (alf)
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 410
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:59:48 PM »
I bet her fanny smells like tinned corned beef.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 47
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:35:19 PM »
And here's me thinking you are a polite dwarf.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 863
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:36:51 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 12:59:48 PM
I bet her fanny smells like tinned corned beef.
Tuna and corned beef mixed with garlic mayo and a side of stilton perhaps
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 410
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:42:26 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 02:36:51 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 12:59:48 PM
I bet her fanny smells like tinned corned beef.
Tuna and corned beef mixed with garlic mayo and a side of stilton perhaps
That only holds true if you savor the full whiff off her bum hole at the same time.
Bliss.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 577
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:39:47 PM »
Wish I'd not opened this thread again,fuck it,I'm hitting the brandy,it's the only answer (mclaren,not the smiley one)
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 735
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:53:42 PM »
Covid deaths are like blokes who still get blow jobs from their wives.
I hear about them and see them on the TV, but I don't actually know any.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 156
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:54:16 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 03:53:42 PM
Covid deaths are like blokes who still get blow jobs from their wives.
I hear about them and see them on the TV, but I don't actually know any.
Hello
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 588
Not big and not clever
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:21:26 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 735
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Latest government advice
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:58:43 PM »
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
