September 22, 2020, 02:16:41 PM
Author Topic: Brotherly Love  (Read 235 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 332


« on: Today at 07:57:39 AM »
With Cob becoming a place of serenity and brotherly love lately can i ask "what has happened to Towz?"
Answers on a postcard (or a sealed envelope) to Brother Leon Of Trotsky
C/O  COB Emporium of Tranquility.......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 548

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:05:16 AM »
YES I NOTICED HE IS MISSING......I HOPE HE HAS NOT BEEN KIDNAPPED    :unlike:


THEM NASTY PEOPLE OVER THERE.....DON'T PLAY FAIR   :unlike:


HOPE HE IS OK   :like:


SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS TOO NEDKER.....HE SEEMED A DECENT BLOKE   :like:
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 606


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:27:28 AM »
Lets have it then  :like:

Who's hacked Lids account    No chance he has turned into Evan Almighty while drifting around the

Turkish coast .    :unlike:   Fucks going on like  :dftt:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 548

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:39:51 AM »
👍❤️❤️❤️👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 931


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:42:43 AM »
Looks like it was Plaz who hacked his account.



 



 mcl
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 606


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:44:02 AM »
 monkey monkey
Pile
Posts: 40 883



« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:18:18 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 07:57:39 AM
With Cob becoming a place of serenity and brotherly love lately can i ask "what has happened to Towz?"
Answers on a postcard (or a sealed envelope) to Brother Leon Of Trotsky
C/O  COB Emporium of Tranquility.......
Dont push it.  mcl charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bernie
Posts: 5 902


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:26:41 AM »
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 404



« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:06:20 PM »
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Skinz
Posts: 2 480


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:36:45 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 07:57:39 AM
With Cob becoming a place of serenity and brotherly love lately can i ask "what has happened to Towz?"
Answers on a postcard (or a sealed envelope) to Brother Leon Of Trotsky
C/O  COB Emporium of Tranquility.......

What's his email address?

