September 22, 2020, 02:16:41 PM
Brotherly Love
Author
Topic: Brotherly Love (Read 235 times)
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 332
Brotherly Love
«
on:
Today
at 07:57:39 AM »
With Cob becoming a place of serenity and brotherly love lately can i ask "what has happened to Towz?"
Answers on a postcard (or a sealed envelope) to Brother Leon Of Trotsky
C/O COB Emporium of Tranquility.......
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 548
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:05:16 AM »
YES I NOTICED HE IS MISSING......I HOPE HE HAS NOT BEEN KIDNAPPED
THEM NASTY PEOPLE OVER THERE.....DON'T PLAY FAIR
HOPE HE IS OK
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS TOO NEDKER.....HE SEEMED A DECENT BLOKE
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 606
TRUMP 2020
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:27:28 AM »
Lets have it then
Who's hacked Lids account
No chance he has turned into Evan Almighty while drifting around the
Turkish coast .
Fucks going on like
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 548
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:39:51 AM »
👍❤️❤️❤️👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 931
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:42:43 AM »
Looks like it was Plaz who hacked his account.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 606
TRUMP 2020
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:44:02 AM »
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 883
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:18:18 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 07:57:39 AM
With Cob becoming a place of serenity and brotherly love lately can i ask "what has happened to Towz?"
Answers on a postcard (or a sealed envelope) to Brother Leon Of Trotsky
C/O COB Emporium of Tranquility.......
Dont push it.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 902
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:26:41 AM »
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 404
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:06:20 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 480
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:36:45 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 07:57:39 AM
With Cob becoming a place of serenity and brotherly love lately can i ask "what has happened to Towz?"
Answers on a postcard (or a sealed envelope) to Brother Leon Of Trotsky
C/O COB Emporium of Tranquility.......
What's his email address?
Logged
