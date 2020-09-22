Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 22, 2020, 08:25:18 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Brotherly Love
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Brotherly Love (Read 27 times)
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 329
Brotherly Love
«
on:
Today
at 07:57:39 AM »
With Cob becoming a place of serenity and brotherly love lately can i ask "what has happened to Towz?"
Answers on a postcard (or a sealed envelope) to Brother Leon Of Trotsky
C/O COB Emporium of Tranquility.......
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 546
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Brotherly Love
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:05:16 AM »
YES I NOTICED HE IS MISSING......I HOPE HE HAS NOT BEEN KIDNAPPED
THEM NASTY PEOPLE OVER THERE.....DON'T PLAY FAIR
HOPE HE IS OK
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS TOO NEDKER.....HE SEEMED A DECENT BLOKE
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...