Author Topic: EMOJIGATE  (Read 143 times)
Bob_Ender
« on: Yesterday at 07:51:47 PM »
THE SCANDAL CONTINUES...did we/us/you ever get to the bottom of this.I'm using a kindle fire..Or Samsung galaxy six and both say fuck off,I could go on fmttm and express myself with dance,but ....rather do it here with emojis,not asking for the world,but...the odd sid,hitler,and that bloke slapping his head would be nice.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:11:26 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 07:51:47 PM
THE SCANDAL CONTINUES...did we/us/you ever get to the bottom of this.I'm using a kindle fire..Or Samsung galaxy six and both say fuck off,I could go on fmttm and express myself with dance,but ....rather do it here with emojis,not asking for the world,but...the odd sid,hitler,and that bloke slapping his head would be nice.

  :meltdown:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob_Ender
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:39:31 PM »
Nobody likes a show off.     (3 chucklin Charlie's for you) and a bonus baby "flipping the bird"hmmm,probably see were im getting pist off now,(one nige,one sid,one mister men with bandages (me neither)anyways,fuck it...dancing lessons it is.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:01:39 AM »
Use a laptop or a blackberry and express your masculinity. Use anything else and you might as well be a member of BLM/Extension Rebellion/Hamas/FMMTM/LiberalDemocrats/etc

 

  :pope2:  :chrisk:
CoB scum
