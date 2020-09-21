Welcome,
September 21, 2020, 04:47:42 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stealing Wooden Animals
Author
Topic: Stealing Wooden Animals (Read 10 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 037
Stealing Wooden Animals
«
on:
Today
at 04:42:42 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/large-wooden-animal-sculptures-stolen-18970906
Wonder if they realise that I nailed a tart over the back of one them circa 1995.
NB: it was after dark and after the arena.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:46:12 PM by Ben G
»
Logged
Tory Cunt
