Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 21, 2020, 04:47:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Stealing Wooden Animals  (Read 10 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 037


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 04:42:42 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/large-wooden-animal-sculptures-stolen-18970906

Wonder if they realise that I nailed a tart over the back of one them circa 1995.

NB: it was after dark and after the arena.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:46:12 PM by Ben G » Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 