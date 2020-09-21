Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 21, 2020, 09:51:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Nesta Guiness-Walker.  (Read 251 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 928


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:06:06 PM »
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/he-fits-the-criteria-middlesbrough-weigh-up-transfer-move-for-left-sider-the-verdict/



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 327


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:19:06 PM »
Must be good if he is named after 2 of my favourite things....Guiness and Walker crisps....
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 370


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:20:07 PM »
Brentford in for him also apparently
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 882



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:02:55 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:19:06 PM
Must be good if he is named after 2 of my favourite things....Guiness and Walker crisps....
He should dye his hair white.  :mido:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 511


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:14:21 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:19:06 PM
Must be good if he is named after 2 of my favourite things....Guiness and Walker crisps....

You cannot be active on this forum and be a Walker crisps eater on account of that cunt Lineker

Try Tyrell in the big bag much better value and taste

 jc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 928


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:20:21 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 05:14:21 PM
Tyrell in the big bag much better value and taste

 jc



 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 327


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:25:57 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 05:14:21 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:19:06 PM
Must be good if he is named after 2 of my favourite things....Guiness and Walker crisps....

You cannot be active on this forum and be a Walker crisps eater on account of that cunt Lineker

Try Tyrell in the big bag much better value and taste

 jc

Duly noted kind sir........
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 856


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:38:52 PM »
I only buy big bag posh crisps, walkers is for lefty cunts
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 511


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:12:24 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:38:52 PM
I only buy big bag posh crisps, walkers is for lefty cunts

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 