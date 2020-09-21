Welcome,
September 21, 2020, 06:31:52 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Nesta Guiness-Walker.
Author
Topic: Nesta Guiness-Walker. (Read 154 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 928
Nesta Guiness-Walker.
https://footballleagueworld.co.uk/he-fits-the-criteria-middlesbrough-weigh-up-transfer-move-for-left-sider-the-verdict/
nekder365
Posts: 2 327
Re: Nesta Guiness-Walker.
Must be good if he is named after 2 of my favourite things....Guiness and Walker crisps....
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 370
Re: Nesta Guiness-Walker.
Brentford in for him also apparently
Pile
Posts: 40 880
Re: Nesta Guiness-Walker.
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:19:06 PM
Must be good if he is named after 2 of my favourite things....Guiness and Walker crisps....
He should dye his hair white.
Ural Quntz
Re: Nesta Guiness-Walker.
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:19:06 PM
Must be good if he is named after 2 of my favourite things....Guiness and Walker crisps....
You cannot be active on this forum and be a Walker crisps eater on account of that cunt Lineker
Try Tyrell in the big bag much better value and taste
Johnny Thunder
Re: Nesta Guiness-Walker.
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 05:14:21 PM
Tyrell in the big bag much better value and taste
nekder365
Re: Nesta Guiness-Walker.
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 05:14:21 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:19:06 PM
Must be good if he is named after 2 of my favourite things....Guiness and Walker crisps....
You cannot be active on this forum and be a Walker crisps eater on account of that cunt Lineker
Try Tyrell in the big bag much better value and taste
Duly noted kind sir........
RiversideRifle
Re: Nesta Guiness-Walker.
I only buy big bag posh crisps, walkers is for lefty cunts
Loading...