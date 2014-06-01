Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 21, 2020, 08:11:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages  (Read 319 times)
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 856


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:18:32 PM »
Long may it continue :ponce: ya cunts
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 327


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:42:00 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:18:32 PM
Long may it continue :ponce: ya cunts

Cheers Rifle...Ya Bellend (thumbs up)........
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 732


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:26 PM »
Never thought I'd agree with you pair of cunts.

 mcl
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 540

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:20:41 PM »
👍❤️❤️❤️👍🍺🍺🍺
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 327


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:22:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:20:41 PM
👍❤️❤️❤️👍🍺🍺🍺

I think its either you are suffering from sunstroke or you have found God...........
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 881



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:04:12 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:18:32 PM
Long may it continue :ponce: ya cunts
Even youve managed to worm your way in my old fruit.  charles

Its only a matter of time before it comes back.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 286


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:06:11 PM »
No coincidence the place has improved since two posters left.

Barring Matty's paedo accusation last week, it's been a pretty good place to be
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 856


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:22:03 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:04:12 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:18:32 PM
Long may it continue :ponce: ya cunts
Even youve managed to worm your way in my old fruit.  charles

Its only a matter of time before it comes back.


I'm here to stay me owld chyna doll :ponce:

Can't wait for the Xmas piss up
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 881



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:31:30 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 05:04:12 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 02:18:32 PM
Long may it continue :ponce: ya cunts
Even youve managed to worm your way in my old fruit.  charles

Its only a matter of time before it comes back.


I'm here to stay me owld chyna doll :ponce:

Can't wait for the Xmas piss up
First round on rifle.  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 856


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:45:26 PM »
No problem mate, pints of premium lager all round :ponce:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 907

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:10:51 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 06:45:26 PM
No problem mate, pints of premium lager all round :ponce:

Can we go somewhere where they sell San Miguel Premium then me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 856


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:00:08 PM »
Livefastdieyoung said he was squaring it :like: first round on rifle
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 717


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:00:24 PM »
It is remarkably  decent at the moment .......but will it last !!!! :matty:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 259


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:01:48 PM »
I dont see why not  :beer:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 540

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:03:35 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:22:13 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:20:41 PM
👍❤️❤️❤️👍🍺🍺🍺

I think its either you are suffering from sunstroke or you have found God...........

SEEN THE LIGHT BROTHER NED 👍

I'M A GOOD BLOKE 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 