Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 21, 2020, 08:11:34 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages (Read 316 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 856
This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
on:
Today
at 02:18:32 PM »
Long may it continue
ya cunts
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 327
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:42:00 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 02:18:32 PM
Long may it continue
ya cunts
Cheers Rifle...Ya Bellend (thumbs up)........
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 732
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:33:26 PM »
Never thought I'd agree with you pair of cunts.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 540
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:20:41 PM »
👍❤️❤️❤️👍🍺🍺🍺
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 327
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:22:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:20:41 PM
👍❤️❤️❤️👍🍺🍺🍺
I think its either you are suffering from sunstroke or you have found God...........
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 881
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:04:12 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 02:18:32 PM
Long may it continue
ya cunts
Even youve managed to worm your way in my old fruit.
Its only a matter of time before it comes back.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 286
Once in every lifetime
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:06:11 PM »
No coincidence the place has improved since two posters left.
Barring Matty's paedo accusation last week, it's been a pretty good place to be
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 856
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:22:03 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:04:12 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 02:18:32 PM
Long may it continue
ya cunts
Even youve managed to worm your way in my old fruit.
Its only a matter of time before it comes back.
I'm here to stay me owld chyna doll
Can't wait for the Xmas piss up
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 881
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:31:30 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:22:03 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:04:12 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 02:18:32 PM
Long may it continue
ya cunts
Even youve managed to worm your way in my old fruit.
Its only a matter of time before it comes back.
I'm here to stay me owld chyna doll
Can't wait for the Xmas piss up
First round on rifle.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 856
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:45:26 PM »
No problem mate, pints of premium lager all round
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 907
UTB
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:10:51 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:45:26 PM
No problem mate, pints of premium lager all round
Can we go somewhere where they sell San Miguel Premium then me owld fruit
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 856
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:00:08 PM »
Livefastdieyoung said he was squaring it
first round on rifle
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 717
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:00:24 PM »
It is remarkably decent at the moment .......but will it last !!!!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 259
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:01:48 PM »
I dont see why not
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 540
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: This is the best Ive seen COB for ages
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:03:35 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:22:13 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:20:41 PM
👍❤️❤️❤️👍🍺🍺🍺
I think its either you are suffering from sunstroke or you have found God...........
SEEN THE LIGHT BROTHER NED 👍
I'M A GOOD BLOKE 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...