News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: IVE DECIDED 👍  (Read 1397 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 342


« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:41:26 PM »
If its Linzi Drew dont bother Brother Leon. Its like chucking a sausage up Linny Road...........
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 738


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:44:58 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:34:22 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:15:23 PM

it does seem as though youve had a bloody good think about how you move forward.


ie porking a 1980s porn star.

 



 jc

Don't knock 'til you've tried it Clammy.
 mcl
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Posts: 43 094


« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:47:15 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:15:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:01:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:51:09 PM
Are you still charging the ex rent for the flat, Lids?  mcl

SOMEONE  ELSE LIVES THERE. NOW PAYING THE THE RENT   👍

FUCKED IF I WAS GOING TO LIVE IN STOCKTON WITH HER... CUT THE TIES AND I'M SO GLAD 👍
THE RELATIONSHIP WAS ON IT'S ARSE ANYWAY 👎

Sorry to hear that Lids but life goes on and it does seem as though youve had a bloody good think about how you move forward.
All power to you. Good luck, stay happy and stay healthy.


Agree with this 100%. You seem positive Lids  :like:




(But I will still take the piss... this is COB not FMTTM)
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 297


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:58:37 PM »
Nice one lids.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CapsDave
Posts: 5 261


« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:59:21 PM »
Now everyone has made up and all is well we might as well let Beerson come back  :beer:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
nekder365
Posts: 2 342


« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:04:22 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:59:21 PM
Now everyone has made up and all is well we might as well let Beerson come back  :beer:

Theres always 1 to spoil the fun...............
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 297


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:33:41 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:04:22 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:59:21 PM
Now everyone has made up and all is well we might as well let Beerson come back  :beer:

Theres always 1 to spoil the fun...............

Aye and its usually a Dave
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CapsDave
Posts: 5 261


« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:41:45 PM »
Only a suggestion
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pile
Posts: 40 887



« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:53:33 PM »
Hes a cock, the board is better without him.  :like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 865


« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:17:44 PM »
It's about time Matty retired him 👍👍👍🤲🤲🤲
El Capitan
Posts: 43 094


« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:40:28 PM »
Good poster is Monty, hopefully he decides to come back soon  :like:



I know he enjoyed his time away, and is looking forward to a fresh start. Just like brother Trotsky  :beer: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 579


« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 PM »
Cut the ties,so I'm glad now anyway,hmmm,not entirely convinced ,ya love her and she she loves you,sort it out Mark,give her a bell,,sort it out.

 NT, from the people's republic of hemlington,.....Shabba''n that .  X
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Atomic Dog
Posts: 150


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:20:43 AM »
I always wondered where 80's Porn Stars ended up 😉👍
Bernie
Posts: 5 905


« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:01:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:46:56 PM
I'VE BEEN TALKING TO A GIRL FROM WIMBLEDON.. KNOWN HER 10 YEARS 👍 SHE WAS A PORN STAR IN THE 80'S.... I'M GOING DOWN TO SEE HER THIS WEEKEND... SHE LIVES IN TOOTING BECK... WOULD IT BE WRONG TO SHAG HER ?

WE HAVE ALWAY'S CONCOURSED SERIOUS SEXUAL TALK 👍

THIS TIME WE ARE GONNA GET SERIOUS 👍

Tooting can be a bit ropey Lids - make sure you've got yout Timpsons on if you are out and about after dark  klins
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 738


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:23:11 AM »
I believe the front is popular.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 555

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:37:34 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:23:11 AM
I believe the front is popular.

I WILL BE OK... I KNOW THIS BLOKE WELL  👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
