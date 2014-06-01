|
El Capitan
Are you still charging the ex rent for the flat, Lids?
SOMEONE ELSE LIVES THERE. NOW PAYING THE THE RENT 👍
FUCKED IF I WAS GOING TO LIVE IN STOCKTON WITH HER... CUT THE TIES AND I'M SO GLAD 👍
THE RELATIONSHIP WAS ON IT'S ARSE ANYWAY 👎
Sorry to hear that Lids but life goes on and it does seem as though youve had a bloody good think about how you move forward.
All power to you. Good luck, stay happy and stay healthy.
Agree with this 100%. You seem positive Lids
(But I will still take the piss... this is COB not FMTTM)
Bob_Ender
Cut the ties,so I'm glad now anyway,hmmm,not entirely convinced ,ya love her and she she loves you,sort it out Mark,give her a bell,,sort it out.
NT, from the people's republic of hemlington,.....Shabba''n that . X
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
