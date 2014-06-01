El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 093





Posts: 43 093 Re: IVE DECIDED 👍 « Reply #52 on: Today at 08:47:15 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 08:15:23 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:01:26 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:51:09 PM

Are you still charging the ex rent for the flat, Lids?

SOMEONE ELSE LIVES THERE. NOW PAYING THE THE RENT 👍



FUCKED IF I WAS GOING TO LIVE IN STOCKTON WITH HER... CUT THE TIES AND I'M SO GLAD 👍

THE RELATIONSHIP WAS ON IT'S ARSE ANYWAY 👎

SOMEONE ELSE LIVES THERE. NOW PAYING THE THE RENT 👍FUCKED IF I WAS GOING TO LIVE IN STOCKTON WITH HER... CUT THE TIES AND I'M SO GLAD 👍THE RELATIONSHIP WAS ON IT'S ARSE ANYWAY 👎

Sorry to hear that Lids but life goes on and it does seem as though youve had a bloody good think about how you move forward.

All power to you. Good luck, stay happy and stay healthy.

Sorry to hear that Lids but life goes on and it does seem as though youve had a bloody good think about how you move forward.All power to you. Good luck, stay happy and stay healthy.



Agree with this 100%. You seem positive Lids









(But I will still take the piss... this is COB not FMTTM) Agree with this 100%. You seem positive Lids(But I will still take the piss... this is COB not FMTTM) Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.