September 22, 2020, 07:07:35 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: IVE DECIDED 👍  (Read 976 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 550

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Yesterday at 01:01:07 PM »
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE  👍❤️❤️❤️👍

MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍

I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN  x
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 156



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:03:10 PM »
 :like:
RiversideRifle
Posts: 863


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:06:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:01:07 PM
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE  👍❤️❤️❤️👍

MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍

I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN  x

Well said :like:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 294


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:20:09 PM »
Nice one lids.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
El Capitan
Posts: 43 091


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:23:24 PM »
 :like: :like: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
Posts: 447


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:11:55 PM »
Best wishes for the future :pope2:
Minge
Posts: 9 653

Superstar


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:15:19 PM »
Well, you got the first 3 words right 
Bernie
Posts: 5 903


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:59:52 PM »
Does this mean my much promised shoeing is cancelled?

 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
calamity
Posts: 8 309


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:05:56 PM »
 :like: 
tunstall
Posts: 3 780


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:10:05 PM »
I was reading that and thought you were gonna say you'd just come out the cupboard

 :homer:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 735


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:32:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:01:07 PM
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE  👍❤️❤️❤️👍

MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍

I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN  x

TAKEN

 mcl
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 550

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:48:04 PM »
I WILL RISE ABOVE THE INSULTS 👍

PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN 👍 x
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RedSteel
Posts: 9 909

UTB


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:59:29 PM »
 :like:
nekder365
Posts: 2 334


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:01:21 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 02:59:52 PM
Does this mean my much promised shoeing is cancelled?

 

Dont worry Bernie boy the queue for that honour is longgggg.......
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 937


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:08:40 PM »
 :like:


 jc



 :pope2:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 735


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:48:04 PM
I WILL RISE ABOVE THE INSULTS 👍

PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN 👍 x

Well done Lids.
Glad you had a good holiday, although it reminds me that I've yet to have a weekday off in 2020 and I'm fucked!

Nice to have you back.
 :like:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 16


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:17:03 PM »
I'll give it a week, Some cunt will be getting slippered in the Cross car park before the clocks go back.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 550

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:19:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:48:04 PM
I WILL RISE ABOVE THE INSULTS 👍

PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN 👍 x

Well done Lids.
Glad you had a good holiday, although it reminds me that I've yet to have a weekday off in 2020 and I'm fucked!

Nice to have you back.
 :like:

I HOPE YOU CATCH A BREAK SOON TEL  👍😎👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
Posts: 9 653

Superstar


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:36:01 PM »
Yep, closet opening announced soon.
Nailed on bender
Don pepe
Posts: 801


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:44:59 PM »
Good luck to you Lids

Drama free life is the way to go, life throws up challenges and theyre never resolved with conflict - only makes matters worse
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 410



« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:46:10 PM »


 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Posts: 180


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:02:36 PM »
Has his account been hacked 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 550

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 04:44:59 PM
Good luck to you Lids

Drama free life is the way to go, life throws up challenges and theyre never resolved with conflict - only makes matters worse

👍👌👍

🍺🍺🍺
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pile
Posts: 40 885



« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:14:35 PM »
We should all take a leaf out of Liddles book. Stop the daft arguments and dont feed the trolls.  :like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 58


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:53:10 PM »
Ahh so thats what you were doing in Turkey


How did the sex change op go? Ive heard surgery is cheap out there but you have to keep an eye on infections.

Make sure you keep to the meds too.... you dont want a 5 o clock shadow  monkey
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 550

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:14:35 PM
We should all take a leaf out of Liddles book. Stop the daft arguments and dont feed the trolls.  :like:

👍👍👍 I CONCUR 🍺🍺🍺

PEACE BROTHER x
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
King of the North
Posts: 1 443


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:56:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:01:07 PM
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE  👍❤️❤️❤️👍

MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍

I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN  x


Well said lids.
Gingerpig
Posts: 718


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:58:23 PM »
The Cross Car Park will miss you   :alf:


Well done Sir  :beer:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 588


Not big and not clever


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:02:20 PM »
People all over the world, join hands. At the Southern Cross, Southern Cross.  :pope2:
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 550

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:49:38 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 10:02:20 PM
People all over the world, join hands. At the Southern Cross, Southern Cross.  :pope2:


I SAY.......EVERYBODY RAISE YA LIGHTERS IN THE THE AIR.....YEAY........YEAY........YEAY.......LETS HERE IT FOR   COME ON BORO ........MESSAGE BOARD WHERE PEOPLE CAN HAVE FUN .......YEAY.....YEAY........ :like: :pope2: :like:
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Spidoolie

Posts: 47


« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:42:19 PM »
OMG I'm seeing things again, gonna have to resume taking the tablets.
nekder365
Posts: 2 334


« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:58:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:49:38 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 10:02:20 PM
People all over the world, join hands. At the Southern Cross, Southern Cross.  :pope2:


I SAY.......EVERYBODY RAISE YA LIGHTERS IN THE THE AIR.....YEAY........YEAY........YEAY.......LETS HERE IT FOR   COME ON BORO ........MESSAGE BOARD WHERE PEOPLE CAN HAVE FUN .......YEAY.....YEAY........ :like: :pope2: :like:

Sign me up Brother Leon i'm converted. Praise be to the Wallah...........
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 550

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:46:56 PM »
I'VE BEEN TALKING TO A GIRL FROM WIMBLEDON.. KNOWN HER 10 YEARS 👍 SHE WAS A PORN STAR IN THE 80'S.... I'M GOING DOWN TO SEE HER THIS WEEKEND... SHE LIVES IN TOOTING BECK... WOULD IT BE WRONG TO SHAG HER ?

WE HAVE ALWAY'S CONCOURSED SERIOUS SEXUAL TALK 👍

THIS TIME WE ARE GONNA GET SERIOUS 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob_Ender
Posts: 577


« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:58:10 PM »
80's s porn star,can you not Skype her first,might look a bit different now,just thinking of you brother .ZEN.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RiversideRifle
Posts: 863


« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:01:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:46:56 PM
I'VE BEEN TALKING TO A GIRL FROM WIMBLEDON.. KNOWN HER 10 YEARS 👍 SHE WAS A PORN STAR IN THE 80'S.... I'M GOING DOWN TO SEE HER THIS WEEKEND... SHE LIVES IN TOOTING BECK... WOULD IT BE WRONG TO SHAG HER ?

WE HAVE ALWAY'S CONCOURSED SERIOUS SEXUAL TALK 👍

THIS TIME WE ARE GONNA GET SERIOUS 👍

Be gentle with her me owld fruit :like:
Bob_Ender
Posts: 577


« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:11:05 PM »
Fecking hell,just googled tooting bec.Had me pants down there Lids,1-0 to you....I'll be back.  (That emoji with the bloke with his head in his hands)

Getting fed up now with this emoji carry on,anyone got a old BlackBerry they don't want (sid). Aagghhh,an on and on it goes.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 550

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #36 on:
SHE LOVES COCK.... THAT I CAN'T DENY... IT'S TIME FOR ME TO CASH IN 👍

IF YA GET LUCKY I MIGHT POST A FEW PICS OF  HER 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 937


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:26:38 PM »
Get her fucked.




 :like:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 410



« Reply #38 on: Today at 06:27:11 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:22:34 PM
SHE LOVES COCK.... THAT I CAN'T DENY... IT'S TIME FOR ME TO CASH IN 👍

IF YA GET LUCKY I MIGHT POST A FEW PICS OF  HER 👍

Wear a noddy.

 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
Posts: 9 653

Superstar


« Reply #39 on: Today at 06:37:35 PM »
Forget the cunt, she won't feel fuck all.
Up her arse, dry, and she might make a smile  :like:
Good luck
El Capitan
Posts: 43 091


« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:51:09 PM »
Are you still charging the ex rent for the flat, Lids?  mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 863


« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:57:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:51:09 PM
Are you still charging the ex rent for the flat, Lids?  mcl

Leave it out Matty
El Capitan
Posts: 43 091


« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:58:57 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 06:57:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:51:09 PM
Are you still charging the ex rent for the flat, Lids?  mcl

Leave it out Matty

 :pd:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
