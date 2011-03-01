Welcome,
September 22, 2020, 07:07:30 PM
IVE DECIDED 👍
Author
Topic: IVE DECIDED 👍 (Read 975 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 550
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
IVE DECIDED 👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:01:07 PM »
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE 👍❤️❤️❤️👍
MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍
I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN x
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 156
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:03:10 PM »
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 863
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:06:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 01:01:07 PM
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE 👍❤️❤️❤️👍
MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍
I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN x
Well said
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 294
Once in every lifetime
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:20:09 PM »
Nice one lids.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 091
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:23:24 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
Offline
Posts: 447
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:11:55 PM »
Best wishes for the future
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 653
Superstar
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:15:19 PM »
Well, you got the first 3 words right
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 903
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:59:52 PM »
Does this mean my much promised shoeing is cancelled?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 309
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:05:56 PM »
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 780
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 03:10:05 PM »
I was reading that and thought you were gonna say you'd just come out the cupboard
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 735
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 03:32:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 01:01:07 PM
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE 👍❤️❤️❤️👍
MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍
I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN x
TAKEN
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 550
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:04 PM »
I WILL RISE ABOVE THE INSULTS 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN 👍 x
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 909
UTB
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 03:59:29 PM »
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 334
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 04:01:21 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 02:59:52 PM
Does this mean my much promised shoeing is cancelled?
Dont worry Bernie boy the queue for that honour is longgggg.......
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 937
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 04:08:40 PM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 735
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:48:04 PM
I WILL RISE ABOVE THE INSULTS 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN 👍 x
Well done Lids.
Glad you had a good holiday, although it reminds me that I've yet to have a weekday off in 2020 and I'm fucked!
Nice to have you back.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 16
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 04:17:03 PM »
I'll give it a week, Some cunt will be getting slippered in the Cross car park before the clocks go back.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 550
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 04:19:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:11:39 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 03:48:04 PM
I WILL RISE ABOVE THE INSULTS 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN 👍 x
Well done Lids.
Glad you had a good holiday, although it reminds me that I've yet to have a weekday off in 2020 and I'm fucked!
Nice to have you back.
I HOPE YOU CATCH A BREAK SOON TEL 👍😎👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 653
Superstar
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 04:36:01 PM »
Yep, closet opening announced soon.
Nailed on bender
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 801
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:59 PM »
Good luck to you Lids
Drama free life is the way to go, life throws up challenges and theyre never resolved with conflict - only makes matters worse
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 410
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 04:46:10 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Offline
Posts: 180
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 07:02:36 PM »
Has his account been hacked
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 550
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 07:03:10 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 04:44:59 PM
Good luck to you Lids
Drama free life is the way to go, life throws up challenges and theyre never resolved with conflict - only makes matters worse
👍👌👍
🍺🍺🍺
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 885
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:35 PM »
We should all take a leaf out of Liddles book. Stop the daft arguments and dont feed the trolls.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 58
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 07:53:10 PM »
Ahh so thats what you were doing in Turkey
How did the sex change op go? Ive heard surgery is cheap out there but you have to keep an eye on infections.
Make sure you keep to the meds too.... you dont want a 5 o clock shadow
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 550
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:14:35 PM
We should all take a leaf out of Liddles book. Stop the daft arguments and dont feed the trolls.
👍👍👍 I CONCUR 🍺🍺🍺
PEACE BROTHER x
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 443
Duckyfuzz
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 07:56:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 01:01:07 PM
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE 👍❤️❤️❤️👍
MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍
I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN x
Well said lids.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 718
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:23 PM »
The Cross Car Park will miss you
Well done Sir
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 588
Not big and not clever
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:20 PM »
People all over the world, join hands. At the Southern Cross, Southern Cross.
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 550
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 06:49:38 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 10:02:20 PM
People all over the world, join hands. At the Southern Cross, Southern Cross.
I SAY.......EVERYBODY RAISE YA LIGHTERS IN THE THE AIR.....YEAY........YEAY........YEAY.......LETS HERE IT FOR COME ON BORO ........MESSAGE BOARD WHERE PEOPLE CAN HAVE FUN .......YEAY.....YEAY........
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 47
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 02:42:19 PM »
OMG I'm seeing things again, gonna have to resume taking the tablets.
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 334
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 02:58:20 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:49:38 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 10:02:20 PM
People all over the world, join hands. At the Southern Cross, Southern Cross.
I SAY.......EVERYBODY RAISE YA LIGHTERS IN THE THE AIR.....YEAY........YEAY........YEAY.......LETS HERE IT FOR COME ON BORO ........MESSAGE BOARD WHERE PEOPLE CAN HAVE FUN .......YEAY.....YEAY........
Sign me up Brother Leon i'm converted. Praise be to the Wallah...........
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 550
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 05:46:56 PM »
I'VE BEEN TALKING TO A GIRL FROM WIMBLEDON.. KNOWN HER 10 YEARS 👍 SHE WAS A PORN STAR IN THE 80'S.... I'M GOING DOWN TO SEE HER THIS WEEKEND... SHE LIVES IN TOOTING BECK... WOULD IT BE WRONG TO SHAG HER ?
WE HAVE ALWAY'S CONCOURSED SERIOUS SEXUAL TALK 👍
THIS TIME WE ARE GONNA GET SERIOUS 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 577
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 05:58:10 PM »
80's s porn star,can you not Skype her first,might look a bit different now,just thinking of you brother .ZEN.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 863
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 06:01:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:46:56 PM
I'VE BEEN TALKING TO A GIRL FROM WIMBLEDON.. KNOWN HER 10 YEARS 👍 SHE WAS A PORN STAR IN THE 80'S.... I'M GOING DOWN TO SEE HER THIS WEEKEND... SHE LIVES IN TOOTING BECK... WOULD IT BE WRONG TO SHAG HER ?
WE HAVE ALWAY'S CONCOURSED SERIOUS SEXUAL TALK 👍
THIS TIME WE ARE GONNA GET SERIOUS 👍
Be gentle with her me owld fruit
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 577
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 06:11:05 PM »
Fecking hell,just googled tooting bec.Had me pants down there Lids,1-0 to you....I'll be back. (That emoji with the bloke with his head in his hands)
Getting fed up now with this emoji carry on,anyone got a old BlackBerry they don't want (sid). Aagghhh,an on and on it goes.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 550
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 06:22:34 PM »
SHE LOVES COCK.... THAT I CAN'T DENY... IT'S TIME FOR ME TO CASH IN 👍
IF YA GET LUCKY I MIGHT POST A FEW PICS OF HER 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 937
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 06:26:38 PM »
Get her fucked.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 410
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 06:27:11 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 06:22:34 PM
SHE LOVES COCK.... THAT I CAN'T DENY... IT'S TIME FOR ME TO CASH IN 👍
IF YA GET LUCKY I MIGHT POST A FEW PICS OF HER 👍
Wear a noddy.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 653
Superstar
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 06:37:35 PM »
Forget the cunt, she won't feel fuck all.
Up her arse, dry, and she might make a smile
Good luck
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 091
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 06:51:09 PM »
Are you still charging the ex rent for the flat, Lids?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 863
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 06:57:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:51:09 PM
Are you still charging the ex rent for the flat, Lids?
Leave it out Matty
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 091
Re: IVE DECIDED 👍
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 06:58:57 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:57:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:51:09 PM
Are you still charging the ex rent for the flat, Lids?
Leave it out Matty
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Loading...