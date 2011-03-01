Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: IVE DECIDED 👍  (Read 552 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 540

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 01:01:07 PM »
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE  👍❤️❤️❤️👍

MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍

I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN  x
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 142



« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:03:10 PM »
 :like:
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 856


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:06:09 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:01:07 PM
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE  👍❤️❤️❤️👍

MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍

I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN  x

Well said :like:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 286


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:20:09 PM »
Nice one lids.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
El Capitan
Posts: 43 085


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:23:24 PM »
 :like: :like: :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
Posts: 445


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:11:55 PM »
Best wishes for the future :pope2:
Logged
Minge
Posts: 9 649

Superstar


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:15:19 PM »
Well, you got the first 3 words right 
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 5 900


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:59:52 PM »
Does this mean my much promised shoeing is cancelled?

 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
calamity
Posts: 8 309


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:05:56 PM »
 :like: 
Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 780


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:10:05 PM »
I was reading that and thought you were gonna say you'd just come out the cupboard

 :homer:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 732


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:32:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:01:07 PM
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE  👍❤️❤️❤️👍

MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍

I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN  x

TAKEN

 mcl
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 540

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:48:04 PM »
I WILL RISE ABOVE THE INSULTS 👍

PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN 👍 x
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RedSteel
Posts: 9 907

UTB


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:59:29 PM »
 :like:
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 2 327


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:01:21 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:59:52 PM
Does this mean my much promised shoeing is cancelled?

 

Dont worry Bernie boy the queue for that honour is longgggg.......
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 928


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:08:40 PM »
 :like:


 jc



 :pope2:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 732


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:11:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:48:04 PM
I WILL RISE ABOVE THE INSULTS 👍

PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN 👍 x

Well done Lids.
Glad you had a good holiday, although it reminds me that I've yet to have a weekday off in 2020 and I'm fucked!

Nice to have you back.
 :like:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 16


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:17:03 PM »
I'll give it a week, Some cunt will be getting slippered in the Cross car park before the clocks go back.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 540

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:19:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:11:39 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:48:04 PM
I WILL RISE ABOVE THE INSULTS 👍

PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN 👍 x

Well done Lids.
Glad you had a good holiday, although it reminds me that I've yet to have a weekday off in 2020 and I'm fucked!

Nice to have you back.
 :like:

I HOPE YOU CATCH A BREAK SOON TEL  👍😎👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Minge
Posts: 9 649

Superstar


« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:36:01 PM »
Yep, closet opening announced soon.
Nailed on bender
Logged
Don pepe
Posts: 801


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:44:59 PM »
Good luck to you Lids

Drama free life is the way to go, life throws up challenges and theyre never resolved with conflict - only makes matters worse
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 399



« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:46:10 PM »


 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Whothefuckyoulookinat
Posts: 180


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:02:36 PM »
Has his account been hacked 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 540

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:03:10 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:44:59 PM
Good luck to you Lids

Drama free life is the way to go, life throws up challenges and theyre never resolved with conflict - only makes matters worse

👍👌👍

🍺🍺🍺
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pile
Posts: 40 881



« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:14:35 PM »
We should all take a leaf out of Liddles book. Stop the daft arguments and dont feed the trolls.  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 56


« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:53:10 PM »
Ahh so thats what you were doing in Turkey


How did the sex change op go? Ive heard surgery is cheap out there but you have to keep an eye on infections.

Make sure you keep to the meds too.... you dont want a 5 o clock shadow  monkey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 540

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 07:14:35 PM
We should all take a leaf out of Liddles book. Stop the daft arguments and dont feed the trolls.  :like:

👍👍👍 I CONCUR 🍺🍺🍺

PEACE BROTHER x
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
King of the North
Posts: 1 443


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:56:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:01:07 PM
LIFE'S TOO SHORT TO ARGUE WITH PEOPLE  👍❤️❤️❤️👍

MY LIFES TOOK A CHANGE LATELY FAMILY WISE AND RELATIONSHIP WISE 👍

I'VE COME OUT OF THE END OF THE TUNNEL A BETTER MAN  x


Well said lids.
Logged
