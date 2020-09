RiversideRifle

WELCOME BACK LEON TROTSKY « on: Today at 08:37:21 AM » HOPE YOU ENJOYED YOUR JOLLYS ME OWLD FRUIT

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: WELCOME BACK LEON TROTSKY « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:08:31 AM » I CAN HONESTLY SAY IT'S ONE OF THE BEST HOLIDAYS I'VE EVER HAD AND THE HOTEL AND THE FOOD WAS TOP NOTCH.... THE STAFF WE'RE CRAWLING OVER THEMSELVES TO HELP YOU 👍

THE EFES WAS AS SWEET AS A NUT 👍🍺👍



THE EFES WAS AS SWEET AS A NUT 👍🍺👍



AND I ATE SOME SERIOUS AMOUNTS OF QUALITY MEAT AND SEAFOOD 👍🌞👍

RiversideRifle

Re: WELCOME BACK LEON TROTSKY « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:23:18 AM » What it's all about me muckeroo, the rifle loves himself some moules marinere

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: WELCOME BACK LEON TROTSKY « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:19 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:24:11 AM did you get a dose of the Brads?





NOT AT ALL MATE.... THE HYGIENE WAS UNREAL..... EVERYTHING WAS SERVED FROM BEHIND GLASS SCREENS AND ALL THE STAFF WORE MASKS WHILE THEY WERE WORKING 👍 SANSTIZERS EVERYWHERE.... CLEANEST HOTEL I HAVE EVER BEEN IN 👍

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: WELCOME BACK LEON TROTSKY « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:32:38 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:29:46 AM did you wear a mask?





YOU HAD TOO... IN THE RESTAURANT... ONCE YOU HAD SAT DOWN YOU COULD TAKE IT OFF.... OUTSIDE THE RESTAURANT YOU NEVER NEEDED TO...BUT ALL THE STAFF DID 👍



YOU HAD TOO... IN THE RESTAURANT... ONCE YOU HAD SAT DOWN YOU COULD TAKE IT OFF.... OUTSIDE THE RESTAURANT YOU NEVER NEEDED TO...BUT ALL THE STAFF DID 👍

WAS BETWEEN 36-40 DEGREES EVERY DAY.... GOT A GREAT TAN 👍🌞👍

tunstall

Posts: 3 774 Re: WELCOME BACK LEON TROTSKY « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:34:38 AM » too fucking hot for me that like!



was it busy mate?



flew home from Norway last week and the airports were still really quiet Logged

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Re: WELCOME BACK LEON TROTSKY « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:48:33 AM » Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 09:34:35 AM Lids,Whats the transfer time from the airport,,



I JUMPED IN A PRIVATE TAXI AT ATALYNA AIRPORT WHEN I GOT THERE... 45 MINS.... WAS HOUR 15 MINS COMING BACK ON THE TUI BUS 👍



MANCHESTER AIRPORT TERMINAL 1 WAS PACKED 👎 2 FLIGHTS LEAVING FOR TURKEY AT 8 IN THE MORNING WITH TUI 👎 NOT GOOD... THEN THE X RAY MACHINES KEPT BREAKING DOWN...

I JUMPED IN A PRIVATE TAXI AT ATALYNA AIRPORT WHEN I GOT THERE... 45 MINS.... WAS HOUR 15 MINS COMING BACK ON THE TUI BUS 👍

MANCHESTER AIRPORT TERMINAL 1 WAS PACKED 👎 2 FLIGHTS LEAVING FOR TURKEY AT 8 IN THE MORNING WITH TUI 👎 NOT GOOD... THEN THE X RAY MACHINES KEPT BREAKING DOWN...

JUST MADE THE FLIGHT IN TIME...

LEON TROTSKY

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





THE HOTEL WAS RIGHT ON THE BEACH.... LOADS OF BEDS WITH PARASOLS AND LOADS OF HAMMOCKS AND BEDS AND BEAN BAGS WITH SUN COVER OVER THEM.... POOL HAD LOADS OF PARASOLS TOO 👍



THE HOTEL WAS RIGHT ON THE BEACH.... LOADS OF BEDS WITH PARASOLS AND LOADS OF HAMMOCKS AND BEDS AND BEAN BAGS WITH SUN COVER OVER THEM.... POOL HAD LOADS OF PARASOLS TOO 👍

LOVE THE SUN AND HEAT 👍🌞🍺

nekder365

Re: WELCOME BACK LEON TROTSKY « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:58:38 AM » Welcome back Lids....You must have the best sunburnt feet in the world......Glad you had a cracking time mate 👍👍