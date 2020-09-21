Welcome,
September 21, 2020, 11:21:46 AM
Bielsa to Man United?
Author
Topic: Bielsa to Man United? (Read 103 times)
OzzyPorter
Bielsa to Man United?

on:
Today
at 08:16:07 AM »
If Soljskaer gets the chop then it seems like a logical next appointment? It's been talked about in the press already and the season has just started. I'd like it to happen just to see the reaction of Leeds fans. 👍
Re: Bielsa to Man United?

Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:17:35 AM »
Wont happen theyd go for Poch before Bielsa though it would of every funny watching the leeds meltdown.
Do been
Re: Bielsa to Man United?

Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:26:15 AM »
SPOKE TO A FEW MAN UTD FANS IN MANAVGAT THE OTHER DAY.... THIS COULD BE ON THE CARDS 👍
Re: Bielsa to Man United?

Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:09:38 AM »
Surely Poch is the obvious choice, why they haven't done this by now while he's still available. Ole clearly hasn't got what it takes no matter who he has playing for him.
Re: Bielsa to Man United?

Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:19:31 AM »
hope they get Woody and end up playing Darlo
