OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 465





Posts: 465 Bielsa to Man United? « on: Today at 08:16:07 AM » If Soljskaer gets the chop then it seems like a logical next appointment? It's been talked about in the press already and the season has just started. I'd like it to happen just to see the reaction of Leeds fans. 👍 Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 419





Posts: 1 419 Re: Bielsa to Man United? « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:17:35 AM » Wont happen theyd go for Poch before Bielsa though it would of every funny watching the leeds meltdown.

Do been Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 76 526



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 526I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Bielsa to Man United? « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:26:15 AM » SPOKE TO A FEW MAN UTD FANS IN MANAVGAT THE OTHER DAY.... THIS COULD BE ON THE CARDS 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊